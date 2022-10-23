Global Sales Of Dietary Supplements Is Predict To Grow At A Fair CAGR Of 8% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Dietary Supplements Market Analysis by Ingredient (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals), by Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids), by Type (OTC, Prescribed Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channel, by Application & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Prominent Key Players Of The Dietary Supplements Market Survey Report:

Amway Corp.

Glanbia Plc.

Abbott Nutrition

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Dietary Supplements Market

By Ingredient : Vitamins Botanicals Minerals Proteins & Amino Acids Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Form : Dietary Supplement Tablets Dietary Supplement Capsules Soft Gels Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplement Powders Dietary Supplement Gummies Dietary Supplement Liquids Other Dietary Supplement Forms

By Application : Dietary Supplements for Energy & Weight Management Dietary Supplements for General Health Dietary Supplements for Bone & Joint Health Dietary Supplements for Gastrointestinal Health Dietary Supplements for Immunity Dietary Supplements for Cardiac Health Dietary Supplements for Diabetes Dietary Supplements for Anti-Cancer Applications Dietary Supplements for Lungs Detox/Cleanse Dietary Supplements for Skin/Hair/Nails Dietary Supplements for Sexual Health Dietary Supplements for Brain/Mental Health Dietary Supplements for Insomnia Dietary Supplements for Menopause Dietary Supplements for Anti-Aging Dietary Supplements for Prenatal Health Dietary Supplements for Other Applications

By End User : Adult Dietary Supplements Geriatric Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplements for Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements for Children Dietary Supplements for Infants

By Type : OTC Dietary Supplements Prescribed Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel : Offline Dietary Supplements Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practitioners Others Online Dietary Supplements Sales



