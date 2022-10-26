Gilbert Auto Repair Shop Wins Major Award for Customer Excellence

Gilbert, AZ, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Quality services and customer care are critical for any business, but they are the pillars of success for the team at Ace Performance Automotive Total Car Care.

That’s why APA, based at 1730 W Sunrise Blvd, Gilbert, has scooped the Best of the Valley 2022 for car repairs, having been backed by PHOENIX magazine readers and online users in a record voter turnout.

APA, which is a NAPA Auto Care Center, opened in 2016 and offers far more than automotive repairs and tires. What sets them apart is offering a full line of preventative maintenance, oil changes, flushes, filter changes and more.

As a diverse but fully comprehensive auto shop, it offers complete service and repairs on all makes and models of cars and light trucks, as well as commercial fleet service and repair, including tires.

APA serves the communities of Gilbert and Queen Creek, Az., by offering more professional and trustworthy services matched by top-quality shops with modern equipment to ensure the best results for clients.

APA offers industry-leading tire brands, such as Bridgestone, Firestone, and Falken, while providing comprehensive services to extend their use. To improve tire life, the shop uses computerized wheel balancing and alignments, road force balancing, tire rotations, flat tire repairs, and TPMS replacements.

Their auto repair services include engine and transmission repair and replacement, steering and suspension system repairs, brake repairs, heating air-conditioning servicing, and electrical system repairs.

While offering top-quality repairs and customer service, APA also provides warranties on their work and financing. APA has partnered with SNAP Finance, an industry-first program requiring NO credit check and 100 DAYS interest-free.

Backing up its world-class service, the company has been praised by highly satisfied clients. In his testimonial, Patrick Sartz commented: “They lived up to their quote, and fixed things I didn’t know was wrong at no additional charge, runs like new, extremely pleased, highly recommend.”

Jeffery Jenkins added: “Very professional and friendly explains everything you may need done present and in the future. Would recommend Ace Performance Automotive to anyone great place to get any service done on your automobile.”

To book an appointment or to review their services:

Phone: (480) 539-6872

Website: https://aceperformanceauto.com/