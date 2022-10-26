AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, one of the sponsors, just wrapped up its crucial role at ClueCon 2022, held in Chicago, IL. Ecosmob’s co-founder & CTO, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, was one of the industry pioneers presenting at the conference.

ClueCon 2022 is an annual technology conference for developers by developers, focusing on real-time communication’s open-source projects. It was started in 2005 by the team behind the FreeSWITCH open-source project. ClueCon hosts a wide range of professionals, from software developers to CEOs; anybody looking to dive deeper into real-time communication.

Ecosmob Technologies, a market leader in developing custom communication solutions, has worked on various of these open-source projects since its initial days. Their team has built custom communication solutions for many businesses, consistently pushing industry standards higher.

“ClueCon sits at the intersection of communication and technology, making it the focal spot for the latest progressions in real-time communication,” said Ruchir Brahmbhatt, co-founder and CTO of Ecosmob Technologies. He was one of the anticipated speakers at ClueCon 2022, presenting his intriguing ideas about combating fraudulent calls in his topic, ‘How would you like your calls? On the rocks or STIR & SHAKEN?’.

Ecosmob Technologies has grown into holding expertise in advanced calling features in VoIP, WebRTC, etc. These consistent efforts that profit the client have put the company at the forefront of telecommunication.

Original Source: https://www.prlog.org/12937508-ecosmob-technologies-sponsors-and-presents-at-cluecon-2022.html