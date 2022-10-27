SmartBear Advances People and Culture with Global Leadership Hires and Office Expansions

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-advances-people-and-culture-with-global/

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BATH, England, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired Nikki Morcom as the new VP, Global Talent Acquisition & Culture, based in the UK, to drive global hiring and advance a multisite strategy with focus on diversity talent. SmartBear has also promoted Christina McCollum, based at its corporate headquarters, as Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and diversity missions, while promoting good in the local communities SmartBear serves worldwide through philanthropy and volunteering. Next month, the company will be unveiling office expansions in Somerville and Bath, followed by other global office expansions in 2023, to bolster company culture and collaboration for its employees.

“Our goal at SmartBear is to make our technology-driven world a better place, and that includes being committed to a smart hiring and promotion strategy and a culture that fosters retention,” said Veronica Curran, Chief People & Culture Officer at SmartBear. “We also strive for ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. As we continue to grow and scale globally, it is a top priority at SmartBear to meet the demand for ESG initiatives that our leadership team, employees, partners, and customers all want to see in the workplace. Welcoming Nikki to SmartBear will support our equitable People and Culture goals and promoting Christina will allow us to support our sustainability initiatives every day.”

Nikki brings 20 years of experience in recruitment and staffing with a global mindset deeply rooted in culture, diversity, and talent strategies. She was previously Senior Director, Talent Acquisition EMEA at UiPath. Christina has served SmartBear for five years, most recently as Chief of Staff, and founded SmartBear’s ESG program in 2021.

Since announcing its official Hiring and Retention and Global ESG initiatives earlier this year, SmartBear has bolstered its employee roster by several hundred employees and developed a global site strategy. SmartBear also signed the Vista Climate Pledge, committing to annually measure, offset, and set reduction targets for carbon emissions.

SmartBear holds a Global Day of Volunteering across its worldwide offices to clean up parks and beaches with participants in Somerville, Bath, and other offices around the world. SmartBear has measured its annual Greenhouse Gas emissions since 2019. The company’s headquarters in Somerville is a certified LEED building, aiding in the reduction of SmartBear’s annual carbon emissions. SmartBear stocks its kitchens worldwide with reusable dishware and utensils, eliminating plastics in 2021.

SmartBear recently announced a partnership with Make-A-Wish®, presenting the organization with $12,000 and a commitment to collaborate throughout the year to raise funds and awareness of its mission locally. The company is also proud to support organizations that promote diversity in the tech industry, including Black Girls Code and AnitaB.org.

For the second year in a row, SmartBear recently earned a Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, celebrating companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.

