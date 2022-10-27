The Automotive Transmission System Is Expected to Surpass A CAGR of 6.3% From 2021-2031

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of automotive transmission systems to exceed US$ 70 Bn, registering a CAGR of 6.3% through the assessment period 2021-2031. Governments across the globe are contributing a massive share in fuelling the expansion of the automotive transmission system market by setting stricter regulatory norms regarding vehicular emission control. In addition, governments are compelling a growing number of automakers and technology leaders to bring electrification and fuel efficiency that would upgrade the automotive transmission systems. Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the global automotive transmission system surged at a CAGR exceeding 5%. The COVID-19 pandemic affected various businesses. Due to the restriction on movements, the automotive industry faced losses. But, with work stations gaining momentum, the sales of automotive transmission systems are expected to retrieve.

Research has confirmed time and again that the type of automotive transmission system implemented in a vehicle is imperative in shaping its fuel efficiency. Also, it has been proven that automated automotive transmission systems and dual-clutch automotive transmission systems exhibit higher efficiency over the manual variant of automotive transmission systems – in terms of gearshift comfort and reduced energy loss. This, in turn, is accelerating the sales of automotive transmission systems.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Gasoline expected to hold the highest share for sales, accumulating more than 55% market share

Manual automotive transmission systems to remain highly demanded, capturing more than 50% demand

Automotive transmission system industry expected to possess 25% market share throughout North America

Asia likely to account for more than 1/3rd revenue share until 2031

“Increasing usage of passenger cars and strict regulations set by the government is expanding the demand for automotive transmission systems.” opines a Fact.MR analyst

What is the Growth Outlook across the North American Market?

Sales of passenger cars in U.S and Canada have been increasing by leaps and bounds. Passenger cars are widely used in the region. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for automotive transmission systems. In addition, constantly improving fuel efficiency is increasing the demand for automotive transmission system.

Thus, according to Fact.MR, automotive transmission systems is expected to accumulate more than 25% market share in the sales indicator period throughout North America.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=11

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the automotive transmission systems space include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Renault SA, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC and Hyundai Motor Company among others.

In December 2020, Vitesco Technologies supplied Renault with actuator module for electrified transmissions. Renault has integrated the same in its E-Tech platform.

In June 2020, Hyundai Motor Corp. introduced the 2020 Santa Fe 7-seater SUV, which utilizes a third-generation architecture, equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The vehicle is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission system, as well as a manual shift mode.

In August 2021, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. equipped in the new Toyota Aqua an electric water pump for inverter cooling and a shift-by wire which can automatically shift gears. The integrated electromechanical, small-sized and highly responsive shift-by-wire will pave the way for future automated driving

Key Companies Profiled:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hyundai Motor Company

Key Segments Covered

Transmission Type

Manual Automotive Transmission System

Automatic Automotive Transmission System

Automated Manual Automotive Transmission System

Dual Clutch Automotive Transmission System

Continuously Variable Automotive Transmission System

Vehicle Type

PC Automotive Transmission System

LCV Automotive Transmission System

HCV Automotive Transmission System

Fuel Type

Automotive Transmission System for GasolineVehicles

Automotive Transmission System for Diesel Vehicles

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11

Key Points Covered in Automotive Transmission System Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Transmission System Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com