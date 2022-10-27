The Global Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Grow With A 7% CAGR During 2022-2032

The global kidney cancer diagnostics market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 7% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 800 Million. Considering this increasing growth and the booming demand in the global market, the kidney cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2032.

Cancer diagnostics is the process of identifying biomarkers, enzymes, and other signs that can be used to detect a malignant tumor. Diagnostic testing is utilized to confirm or rule out illness, follow progression of the disease, and schedule and assess treatment outcomes. Cancer diagnostic procedures include imaging, laboratory tests (including tumor marker tests), tumor biopsy, endoscopic examination, genetic testing, and surgery. Cancer diagnostics refers to the process of identifying many proteins, biomarkers, and symptoms that lead to the detection of the presence of a malignant tumor in a patient. The identification of certain proteins and biomarkers that are frequent in cancer disorders aids in the diagnosing procedure. The process of detecting cancer necessitates the employment of specialized technology and devices.

The market is largely driven by a rise in the frequency of kidney cancer and rising R&D spending by pharmaceutical firms. According to a research released in July 2021 by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition, over 431,000 persons worldwide are afflicted with kidney cancer each year.

Prominent Growth Drivers Influencing kidney cancer diagnostics market

Technological innovations to boost the global market demand

The medical device industry is a diversified, inventive, and fast-paced industry. From telemedicine to intelligent machines, robotic surgery, and 3D printing, technology is fast advancing and altering the healthcare business. Increased public and government expenditure in the healthcare sector, as well as rising demand for kidney cancer molecular diagnostics, are driving the market forward.

Improved versions of prominent diagnostic tools will almost definitely replace them. Governments throughout the world are taking various initiatives to boost kidney cancer detection systems, with an emphasis on R&D. Makers of kidney cancer diagnostic systems and healthcare providers have begun to provide tailored patient care for kidney cancer therapy, as well as access to entire end-to-end medical device goods and services. They are focusing on product prototype development and improvement, as well as minimizing operating expenses.

Due to developments in medical technology, the worldwide market for kidney cancer diagnostics is also projected to witness the launch of novel tests that may concurrently slow the pace of tumor formation between several stages of kidney cancer.

What is the Outlook of the U.S Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Rising Cancer Cases and increasing hospitalization rates will boost Market Demand

The U.S market will be the most lucrative market for kidney cancer diagnostics during the forecast period. As per Fact.MR, the US market is expected to gain a market share of 35% in 2022. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 figures, the expected number of kidney cancer cases in the USA was 60,347.

According to the American Cancer Society’s projections for 2022, about 79,000 new cases of kidney cancer will be detected in the United States in 2022. The market in the United States is predicted to develop rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients with chronic illnesses, the frequency of kidney cancer, and the country’s large number of healthcare facilities.

The availability of favorable reimbursement regulations, as well as high healthcare expenditure and recent breakthroughs in diagnostic instruments for transitional cell carcinoma renal cancer therapy, are projected to boost market growth in the United States. The market for kidney cancer diagnostics in the United States is predicted to grow 1.4x by 2032.

Competitive Landscape

A wide number of firms are making major contributions to the growth of the renal cancer therapy industry. Manufacturers of kidney cancer diagnostic tools are collaborating with local health ministries and medical administrations to evaluate the treatment diagnosis’s impact on kidney cancer patients. Medical organizations and worldwide pharmaceutical industry leaders are doubling down on the development of advanced kidney cancer diagnostics. Product innovation and continued R&D initiatives to create sophisticated technologies have assisted market expansion.

Glenmark Pharmalaunched SUTIB, a generic kidney cancer medication, in India in February 2021. Sunitinib, an oral multikinase inhibitor (MKI), is beneficial in treating patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma. Sunitinib is an oral MKI that operates by inhibiting multiple enzymes that stimulate cell proliferation. It is also authorized for people suffering from specific types of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. The medicine is priced at Rs 7000 (50 mg), Rs 3600 (25 mg), and Rs 1840 (12.5 mg) each month, which is roughly 96% less than the MRP of the originator brand. The US Food and Drug Administration has also authorized sunitinib (US FDA).

Cabolong, a marketed generic of Cabozantinib, was launched in September 2021 from MSN Labs for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Cabolong is produced at MSN Labs’ facility, which has been authorized by strict worldwide regulatory agencies such as the US FDA and EU GMP.

Key Segments Profiled in the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market Study

By Test :

Immunohistochemistry

Complete Blood Count

Urine Test

Blood Chemistry

By Indication :

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Kidney Sarcoma

Wilms Tumor

Kidney Lymphoma

By End User :

Hospital-associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East Africa

