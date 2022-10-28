Amusement Parks Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Amusement Parks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Amusement Parks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An amusement park is a park that features various attractions, such as rides, games, and food concessions. Amusement parks are most commonly found in locations where there is a large amount of foot traffic, such as near a city or in a popular tourist destination.

The first amusement park in the United States was Coney Island, which opened in 1884. Coney Island featured a number of novel attractions, such as a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, and a shooting gallery.

Key Trends

In the past decade, the amusement park industry has seen a number of trends emerge and evolve. Here are some of the key ones:

-The rise of the themed park: In recent years, there has been a trend towards amusement parks that are based around a central theme or story. This has been driven in part by the success of parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, which have used themes to great effect. Themed parks tend to be more immersive and offer a more cohesive experience than traditional parks, and many guests are willing to pay a premium for this.

-The growth of the international market: Amusement parks are no longer just a North American phenomenon. In recent years, there has been a boom in the construction of parks in Asia and other parts of the world. This is in part due to the growth of the middle class in these regions, and the increasing affordability of travel. As a result, the global market for amusement parks is now much larger and more diverse than it was in the past.

-The rise of the “experience economy”: In our increasingly digital world, many people are looking for experiences that are authentic and memorable. Amusement parks are well-positioned to provide this, and we are seeing a trend towards parks offering more unique and personalized experiences. This could involve anything from customized rides to exclusive VIP experiences.

Key Drivers

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the popularity of amusement parks. One is the increasing disposable income of people around the world. As people have more money to spend, they are more likely to spend it on leisure activities like going to an amusement park.

Another factor is the globalization of culture. As people from different cultures interact with each other more, they are exposed to new and different ideas. This includes ideas about recreation and amusement. As a result, people from all over the world are now more likely to visit an amusement park when they travel to a new country.

Market Segments

By Rides

-Mechanical Rides

-Water Rides

-Other Rides

By Age

-Up to 18 Years

-19 to 35 Years

-36 to 50 Years

-51 to 65 Years

-More than 65 Years

By Revenue Source

-Tickets

-Food & Beverage

-Merchandise

-Hotels/Resorts

-Others

Key Players

-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

-Universal Parks and Resorts

-SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment

-Cedar Fair

-Six Flags

-Merlin Entertainments

-Busch Gardens

