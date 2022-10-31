Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Is Projected To Reach Usd 900 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR on the electric vehicle battery market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering electric vehicle battery.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the electric vehicle battery market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Power Source Stored Electricity Electric Vehicle Battery On-board Electric Generator Electric Vehicle Battery

Powertrain Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery

Vehicle Type Electric Vehicle Battery for Passenger Cars Electric Vehicle Battery for Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicle Battery for Two Wheelers Electric Vehicle Battery for Others (Golf Carts etc.)



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery.

Competitive Landscape

In forthcoming years, manufacturers in the electric vehicle battery industry will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product introductions.

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver a one stop solution. As more people switch to electric vehicles, Hitachi High-Tech predicts a rise in demand for used lithium-ion batteries. According to the business, the annual global market for testing batteries is expected to reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen by 2030.

Key takeaways from the Market study

Global EV battery market to expand nearly 10x by 2031

By vehicle type, demand for EV batteries across passenger cars to capture 50% of global sales

Stored electricity electric vehicle batteries to expand at over 10% CAGR

Europe likely to account for over 3 out of 10 electric vehicle battery sales

Asia to emerge as the dominant market, with China accounting for 28.3% of the revenue

India to be an opportunistic market, poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2031

