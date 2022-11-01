RideBoom Reach Another Milestone by Launching Its Bike Service in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom launch its bike service in Kolkata as the world’s first OnDemand bootstrap company.

Launching and building a business is a nerve-wracking journey it will change your personality and revise your very essence.

RideBoom is available in more than 8 cities After having a very successful outcome in each city RideBoom is now launched its app with bike rides in Kolkata.

In the words of the RideBoom founder

“ After having more than a thousand drivers registered and on-boarding just in over a week, we know that drivers are desperate to join a RideBoom where they can earn and learn more”.

RideBoom pricing in Kolkata is so low, with a minimum fare of Rs 10, which is way cheaper compared to other service providers who are not only providing expensive rides with surge but also taking a huge cut from the drivers’ earnings.

Let’s RideBoom Kolkata

If you are looking for an affordable ride with ride credits on each ride then let’s RideBoom today.

This happens only with RideBoom

Each person who downloads the app will get the ride credits for the first time and if they share their code with family and friends they will get more ride credits not only this they will earn more ride credits at the end of each ride and they can use these RB Coins ride credits against there next ride.

How to ride with RideBoom Kolkata

Bike taxi is the best solution in Indian cities where traffic is a huge problem on the roads.

Start

Open the app and select the RB Bike by tapping on the bike icon.

Request a Ride Now

Enter your pickup and next your destination. Once you confirm that your pickup and destination addresses are correct.

Book

You can see the fare estimate and tap on the book.

You will get the details of the nearest driver including his photo ID and you can call him through the RideBoom where your number will be hidden from the drivers.

Users are also able to select their preferred driver at the time of registration.

So if you need affordable rides without any surge price or hidden charges you should download the RideBoom app

Let’s RideBoom Kolkata.

For more info www.rideboom.com/india