Passenger Transport Ship Market Industry Share and Regional Growth Analysis 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-3 — /EPR Network—According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global passenger transport ship market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. Passenger transport ship provides various additional benefits to customers during the travel such as food area, swimming area, and recreational activities, among others responsible for driving the growth of the market. Further, the growing tourism industry will propel the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/passenger-transport-market

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Passenger Transport Ship Market

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market’s growth. In order to manage the spread of COVID-19 government-imposed lockdowns resulted in the halted manufacturing process and disrupted supply chains. This led to a lack of availability of raw materials to develop ships, and a lack of demand from end-user industries resulted in ideal stock. This, in turn, hampered the market’s growth amid the pandemic.

Scope of the Global Passenger Transport Ship Market

The study categorizes the passenger transport ship market based on ship type, size, and application, at the regional and global levels.

By Ship Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Cruise Ships

Ferries

Ocean Liners

By Size Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Large Ships

Midsized Ships

Small-Mid Ships

Small Ships

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Adventure

Events

Travel

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia the Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/passenger-transport-market?opt=2950

The cruise ship segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by ship type

On the basis of the ship type segment, the global passenger transport ship market is divided into cruise ships, ferries, and ocean liners. The cruise ship accounts for the major market share in the passenger transport ship market. As compared to others, cruise ships offer more amenities than others, which lures potential customers and contributes to the segment’s growth over the forecasting period.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On a regional basis, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR growth due to growing emerging economies such as China and India. China’s coastline covers approximately 14,500 km and India’s coastline of 7,500 km covers major ports and states. Further, growing disposable income, the travel industry, and others contribute to the market’s growth across the region in forthcoming years.

In addition growing, cruise industry across the region will pave the way for the market’s growth in upcoming years. For instance, according to the data of Down to Earth, cruise tourism witnessed an exponential growth from 17.8 million passengers opting for it in 2009 to 28.5 million passengers in 2018. Further, the expansion of major markets across the region will propel the market’s growth in forthcoming years.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/passenger-transport-market

Key Market Players in the Global Passenger Transport Ship Market

The maritime passenger ship market has high competitive rivalry due to the presence of various well-established market players, such as: