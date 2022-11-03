Revenue From The Global Dermatology Devices Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 39 Bn By 2031

The need to look aesthetically perfect and appealing has become more prominent than ever, and this has created huge demand for dermatology devices on a global scale. Increasing prevalence of skin disorders and skin cancers are also promoting the dermatological treatment market. Demand is also driven by consumers who are looking to get dermatological treatments done from the comfort of their homes, which is a result of increase in online sales of dermatology devices.

Adoption of dermatology devices for hair removal and adoption of dermatology devices for stretch marks reduction are some trends that are influencing global market growth potential. The market for dermatology devices is changing drastically as the scope of application is increasing with rising investments from manufacturers and dermatology device suppliers to increase their sales.

Which Sectors Would Benefit Most from Technological Advancements In Dermatology Devices?

Dermatology diagnostics devices market and dermatology imaging device market are the two major industries that would be shaped by advancements in dermatology devices. As technological proliferation increases, compatibility norms change for the devices used in the industry.

As technology advances, the need for advanced instruments and devices is expected to fuel demand for dermatoscopes and dermatology microscopes. Sales of dermatoscopes and dermatology microscopes are also expected to see steady increase with more advanced and precise devices being launched by various manufacturers.

Which Applications of Dermatology Devices are Expected to Be Popular?

As demand for dermatological treatments and procedures increases, research and investments are also increasing and widening the scope of applications. Dermatology devices for psoriasis are also expected to see an evolution in terms of demand, as more instances of the skin condition are expected to appear over the next ten years.

Demand for dermatology devices for skin rejuvenation treatment is also expected to rise significantly over the decade as people become more concerned about modern beauty standards. The dermatology treatment devices market is anticipated rise at a positive CAGR over the decade. Technologically advanced dermatology devices are expected to majorly drive market development.

What Scope Does the U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Have?

The U.S. market is anticipated to rise at a stellar CAGR over the next ten years. Increasing focus on looking aesthetically pleasant, high beauty standards set by social celebrities, rising prevalence of skin cancer and skin disorders, and increasing proliferation of technology in dermatological procedures are some of the key factors driving the market in the U.S.

The dermatology equipment market in the U.S. is also expected to evolve as demand for dermatology procedures surges.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing in the research & development of new products to capture market potential as per consumer demand. New product launches and increase in research are expected to be prominent trends.

Google as launched its dermatology AI app in June 2021. The AI-powered app will use image recognition to identify skin condition based on photos upload by a user. The app, however, did not acquire FDA certification, and hence, is only available in Europe as of now.

In August 2021, Strata Skin Sciences announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pharos dermatology from Ra Medical. This will give Strat Skin Sciences around 400 dermatology practices that were part of the Ra Medical customer base.

In September 2021, Swift Medical announced the launch of its new product – Swift Skin and Wound. This would enable patients and researchers to capture high-precision images of skin conditions through their smartphones.

Key Segments Covered in Dermatology Devices Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices

Electrocautery Dermatology Devices

Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices

Laser-based Dermatology Devices

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

By Application:

Dermatology Devices for Skin Rejuvenation

Dermatology Devices for Facial Treatments

Dermatology Devices for Tattoo Removal

Dermatology Devices for Body Contouring

Dermatology Devices for Hair Removal

Dermatology Devices for Stretch Marks Reduction

Other Applications

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including revenue growth, product enhancements, and revenue generation from dermatology devices across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through dermatology devices during the forecast period.

