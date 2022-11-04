Anti-Aging And Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Is Estimated To Record A Value Tantamount To ~US$ 14 Bn By 2027

In recent time, consumers have been demanding a single solution for all skin troubles, which is influencing manufacturers to produce multi-functional products.

The introduction of beauty balm (BB) and colour correction (CC) creams with enhanced properties, such as skin treatment, skin repair, moisture control, and sun protection, will strengthen the sales of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Takeaways of Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market Study

The preference for creams among other beauty products – serums and gels – will remain high, owing to their easy availability and application. In addition, creams are an integral part of a daily beauty routine, and this is likely to offer sustainable supply opportunities to manufacturers.

Though the anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market has been a female-driven landscape, increasing look-consciousness among males is projected to add a new dimension to the existing sales scenario of the landscape.

Critical moisturizing properties of hyaluronic acids are predicted to extend the frontiers of their application in anti-wrinkle gels, creams, and serums, during the forecast period.

Consumers’ proclivity for facial care treatment will remain relatively high as compared to body care treatment. The sales of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products through facial care treatment are expected to account for ~74% of the total share by 2027.

Manufacturers are adopting effective marketing strategies through powerful keywords, such as immediate, quick-fix, and instant, which have been found to be successful in drawing increased consumer attention.

Brand-owned stores will remain robust distribution channels to disseminate information about new anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products; however, sales from online stores are projected to grow exponentially, as deals and discounts remain attractive features of this channel.

“High density of the generation X demography in China, which is the key target group, will retain the attractive quotient of the local anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market. The presence of leading online channels will further drive profitability to the Chinese market during the forecast period”,opines a subject matter expert at Fact.MR.

Prominent Key Players Of The Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market Survey Report:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever plc

Shiseido Company, Limited

ZO Skin Health, Inc.

L’Oréal Paris

Beiersdorf

The report covers following Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products

Latest industry Analysis on Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products major players

Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Product

Serum

Creams

Gels

Other

Gender

Male

Female

Ingredient

Retinoid

Hyaluronic Acids

Alpha-Hydroxy Acids

Others

Questionnaire answered in the Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market report include:

How the market for Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products?

Why the consumption of Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

