Global Well Intervention Market Is Expected To Ascend At Around 6% CAGR through 2031| Fact.MR

The global well intervention market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 7.1 Bn by 2021.The market is projected to reach US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2031.

The global market of well intervention is likely to gain high traction in the near future, with many E&P companies and oilfield operators shifting their investments and exploration efforts toward offshore assets to uncover large discoveries. So far, over 70% of new discoveries are deemed to be found in offshore areas.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for well intervention to surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2021

Light well intervention services to garner maximum traction, clocking a revenue share worth 56%

Demand for coiled tubing well intervention services to rise promptly, registering a CAGR of 6%

Offshore well intervention to accumulate a revenue share worth 55% from 2021-2031

U.S to emerge as a promising market, clocking a CAGR of over 8%, amid rising oil & gas exploration projects

India to emerge as an opportunistic landscape, registering a CAGR worth 6.5% across the forecast period

As global energy requirements mount, key countries are initiating large-scale conventional and alternative energy exploration and extraction projects, requiring increased budgetary allocation for equipment maintenance. This is boding well for well intervention services, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Some of the key players in the market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, GE, Deepwell AS, Hunting Energy Services, Oceaneering International Inc., Archer, Basic Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, Superior Energy Services Inc. and others

In April 2021, Halliburton Company announced a new wireline logging service that helps operators acquire more accurate well data to better evaluate production potential called StrataXaminer. The tool delivers high-resolution images of the reservoir structure to identify bedding, fracture patterns, fault zones, and potential flow barriers with increased accuracy.

In March 2021, Schlumberger and Microsoft announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate new technologies for the energy industry. The first offering, the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform—a new industry standard for energy data

Key Companies Profiled :

Schlumberger Ltd

Halliburton Company

HELIX ESG

Weatherford International Plc

National Oilwell Varco

Expro Group

General Electric Company (GE)

Deepwell AS

Hunting Energy Services

Oceaneering International Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Type Light Well Intervention Medium Well Intervention Heavy Well Intervention

Services Coiled Tubing Well Intervention Subsea Landing String Well Intervention Services Fishing Well Intervention Services Wireline Cased Well Intervention Sidetracking Well Intervention Thru Tubing Well Intervention Slickline Well Intervention Other Well Intervention Services

Application Onshore Well Intervention Services Offshore Well Intervention Services



Questionnaire answered in the Well Intervention Market report include:

How the market for Well Intervention has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Well Intervention on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Well Intervention?

Why the consumption of Well Intervention highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

