Revolutionizing Ear, Nose, and Throat Care: ENT Devices Market

ENT Devices Industry Overview

The global ENT devices market size was estimated at USD 25.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as high prevalence of ENT-related disorders, an increase in the usage of minimally invasive ENT procedures and rising geriatric population. Technological advancements also play a crucial role in driving the market growth.

The demand for advanced ENT devices, like robot-assisted endoscopes, is more in developed countries such as the U.S. while it is less in developing countries due to their high cost. The ENT devices market penetration is anticipated to grow significantly due to increasing healthcare spending by other governments and a rise in per capita income. Sales are expected to increase rapidly in developing economies due to high occurrences of ENT diseases such as hearing loss and sinusitis. Additionally, there is an increase in efforts to provide better access to healthcare facilities in these regions.

Hearing loss or impairment is a common condition among patients, particularly in industrialized countries. The World Health Organization reported, more than 430 million people worldwide, approximately 5% of the world’s population, have a disabling hearing loss. This number is projected to rise to over 700 million, or one in every ten people, by 2050. The main reasons for this increase are growing life expectancy and noise pollution, leading to more age-related hearing loss cases. In low-income countries, infections such as middle ear infections, measles, or meningitis are the common causes of hearing loss. Moreover, vascular disorders, noise exposure, chronic inflammation, genetic susceptibility, physiological aging of the ear contributing to hearing impairment.

Rising technological advancements such as the adoption of AI and ML and innovations in auditory products are propelling industry growth. For instance, in September 2023, ELEHEAR Inc., an AI-powered hearing aids and audio solutions provider, introduced ELEHEAR Alpha Pro and ELEHEAR Alpha hearing aid devices. It is incorporated with AI noise reduction and extraction, which predicts daily users and their actions to minimize the effect of noise in typical audio environments such as public transit, offices, restaurants, homes, and busy streets. In March 2023, Oticon Medical A/S introduced new features in the processing chip Polaris R, which uses an onboard Deep Neural Network (DNN) for an entirely new method of sound processing. The updated processing chip features include sudden sound stabilizer and Wind & Handling Stabilizer.

ENT Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ENT devices market report based on product and region:

Key Companies profiled:

Key ENT Devices Company Insights

Some of the key market players include, Cochlear Ltd., Demant A/S, Stryker, and KARL STORZ.

• Cochlear Ltd. (Cochlear) engages in developing and commercializing cochlear implants, bone conduction implants, & acoustic implants to treat hearing-impaired individuals. Cochlear Ltd. is a global company with major manufacturing facilities in Sweden and Australia.It has a global presence in more than 180 countries.

• Demant A/S (Demant) is a global company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes hearing implants, traditional hearing instruments, personal communication devices, & diagnostic instruments. The group operates in over 30 countries and sells its products in over 130 countries.

Recent Developments

• In April 2023, Unitron, a brand of Sonova launched Vivante, a platform aimed to enhance listener’s experience through personalized hearing control. This platform offers improved sound performance and new designs to enhance the hearing experience, integrating experience innovations and the remote plus app to offer a customized hearing experience.

• In February 2023, Cochlear Ltd. announced a partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. to expand audio streaming for hearing aids for people with Cochlear’s hearing implants to provide comfortable entertainment.

• In November 2022, Cochlear Ltd. announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility plant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The expansion involved an asset of more than USD 6.28 million (RM 30 million) to help the growing demand for acoustic and cochlear hearing implants.