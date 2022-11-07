Global Sales Of Cannabidiol (CBD) Has Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 28% By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Posted on 2022-11-07 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Analysis By Source (Hemp, Marijuana based CBD), By Form (CBD Process Oil, CBD Distillate, CBD Isolate), By Grade (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade), By Application, By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market will hit US$ 3 Bn by 2021. The market for cannabidiol products further expand to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2031, expanding more than 11x, thanks to rising demand for full legalization and a ready consumer base.According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- the market is predicted to increase nearly 28% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. 
For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4176

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  1. By 2031, marijuana-based cannabidiol likely to to be worth US$ 30.9 Bn
  2. Hemp-based CBD to register impressive share, accounting for almost 60% revenue
  3. CBD processed oil sales to expand fastest by form, surging at around 8% CAGR through 2031
  4. Therapeutic grade CBD to register maximum sales, capturing nearly 3/5th of global demand
  5. By application, food & beverage sector accounts for approximately 1 out of 3 sales of CBD products
  6. Pharmaceutical applications to generate 43% revenue in the global CBD market
  7. 2 out of 5 CBD sales are expected to happen across the U.S market
  8. China to emerge as the dominant Asian market, with 89% of its CBD produce being exported

“Documented benefits of hemp and marijuana across patients with complex chronic and infectious ailments is stepping up adoption of CBD products in the pharmaceutical sector, sanctioning regulatory approvals,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

  1. Greenheart CBD, an Irish company, became the first CBD producer to launch a decentralized financial token in March 2021. The token will aid the company’s expansion and provide token holders with cost-effective products.
  2. With a new CBD nutraceutical to be packaged by ALKM and marketed by USMJ, PAOG hopes to tap into an US $18 billion market opportunity. PAOG is on pace to introduce a CBD Nutraceuticals range of products that will generate income this year, in 2021.
  3. Likwise, Eurox will be the first to introduce cannabis derivatives made in Germany to the domestic market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Survey Report:

  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.
  • EPIDIOLEX
  • Nightfood Holdings
  • SolMic GmbH
  • Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Marijuana Company of America Inc.
  • HoneyB Healthy
  • Nightfood Holdings

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4176

Key Segments Covered in CBD Industry Survey

  • Source

    • Hemp-based CBD
    • Marijuana-based CBD

  • Form

    • CBD Processed Oil
    • CBD Distillate
    • CBD Isolate

  • Grade

    • Food Grade CBD
    • Therapeutic Grade CBD

  • Application

    • CBD for Food & Beverage
    • CBD for Cosmetics & Personal Care
    • CBD for Pharmaceuticals
    • CBD for Other Applications

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4176

The report covers following Cannabidiol (CBD) Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Cannabidiol (CBD) market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Latest industry Analysis on Cannabidiol (CBD) Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Cannabidiol (CBD) Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Cannabidiol (CBD) demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Cannabidiol (CBD) major players
  • Cannabidiol (CBD) Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Cannabidiol (CBD) demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market report include:

  • How the market for Cannabidiol (CBD) has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Cannabidiol (CBD) on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cannabidiol (CBD)?
  • Why the consumption of Cannabidiol (CBD) highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish-meal-sales-in-north-america-to-total-us-1-48-bn-in-2021–creating-more-than-us-100-million-of-new-opportunity-301383858.html?tc=eml_cleartime

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution