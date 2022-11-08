Global Sales Of Parenteral Nutrition Accrued Significant Industry Is Forecast To Increase 2x To Reach Us$ 14 Bn By 2032

The market for parenteral nutrition accrued significant gains, being valued at over US$ 6 Bn as of 2021. The industry is expected to reach US$ 7 Bn by 2022-end, experiencing Y-o-Y increase of 16% compared to 2021. From 2022-2032, the industry is forecast to increase 2x to reach US$ 14 Bn.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects further elevated, as healthcare providers relied on parenteral administration of vital body fluids and nutrients. Given the highly inflammatory nature of the disease, patients were rendered unable to consume nutrients orally, prompting parental nutrients administration. Moreover, it helped caretakers avoid contracting the infection themselves.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent parenteral nutrition products manufacturers are striving to continuously improve their product offerings. They do so by introducing new product lines, consolidating their presence through collaborations and acquiring some small to medium-scale providers among others. Some key developments are as follows:

In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi completed its clinical trial for SmofKabiven- a new range of lipid emulsions. The product is manufactured from multiple oils, including fish, soybean & olive oils and medium-chain triglycerides

Prominent Key players of the Parenteral Nutrition market survey report:

Allergan Plc.

Baxter International

Vifor Pharma Group

Grifols S.A

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Actavis Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Parenteral Nutrition Research Report

By Nutrient Type : Carbohydrate-based Parenteral Nutrition Products Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Parenteral Nutrition Solution Parenteral Nutrition Trace Elements Parenteral Vitamins & Minerals



