Cloud Kitchen Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2028

Cloud Kitchen Industry Overview

The global cloud kitchen market size is expected to reach USD 139.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Digital disruption and technological innovations have popularized the trend of ordering food online and doorstep delivery. Increased efforts toward convenience, comfort, and quality of service have also helped the emergence of cloud kitchens. Additionally, changing lifestyles, especially of millennials with increased disposable incomes demanding convenience at their touchpoints, are the factors stimulating the rise of virtual kitchens.

Cloud Kitchen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud kitchen market based on type, nature, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared Kitchen and Kitchen Pods.

The independent cloud kitchen segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, accounting for around 60% of the overall market. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, thanks to the rising number of standalone brands serving customers from a single location. Independent cloud kitchens primarily target consumers that prefer a single cuisine type and largely depend on third-party channels for delivery. The increasing consumer preference for international cuisines, fast foods , and online ordering is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

, and online ordering is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The commissary/shared kitchen segment is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 13.0% over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of the shared kitchen concept among restaurateurs and its several benefits contribute to the rise in the number of commissary kitchens. Moreover, a rise in the number of food trucks and caterers that use storage space and free time slots of restaurant facilities is expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on the Nature Insights, the market is segmented into Franchised and Standalone.

The franchised segment dominated the cloud kitchen market in 2020, accounting for more than 60% of the revenue share. The growing number of franchised restaurants across the globe is driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The standalone segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the minimum investment involved, ensuring complete control over kitchen operations. Establishing standalone kitchens as a brand requires time and therefore adoption is less in comparison to franchise stores.

Cloud Kitchen Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competition in the market is intensifying with a rise in several individual restaurant operators seeking to enter the food industry with limited investments. The early adopters in the market are expected to capitalize on market opportunities by expanding stores across regions and economies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cloud kitchen market include,

CloudKitchens

Dahmakan (Pop Meals)

DoorDash

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Kitchen United

Kitopi

Rebel Foods

Starbucks Coffee Company

Swiggy

Zuul Kitchens, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cloud Kitchen Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.