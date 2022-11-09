AlphaCare Inc. Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group

Greenlawn, NY, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — AlphaCare Inc. is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™, AlphaCare Inc. can track its compliance program and has earned its Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

AlphaCare Inc. has completed Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified AlphaCare Inc.’s good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard and can do business with US clients!

AlphaCare’s Regulatory Compliance Manager, Hassan Ansari, commented on the new credential: “We are proud to announce that we have now become HIPAA-compliant. This important certification ensures that our telemedicine solution is effective and secure.” Added he said, “AlphaCare Inc. believes that those who use our telehealth services can rest assured knowing that their personal and healthcare-related information is secure and safeguarded according to the US laws.”

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like AlphaCare Inc. choose the Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.

About AlphaCare Inc:

AlphaCare Inc. is an innovative and easy-to-use telemedicine platform built to connect doctors and patients virtually. Patients can sign up for free and book their online consultation visit with US-board-certified and state-licensed healthcare practitioners. It bundles everything a patient and doctor need for e-consultations. Besides personalized healthcare, you can also get e-prescriptions, lab and imaging orders, and prescription refill services for common diseases.

About Compliancy Group:

HIPAA should be simple. That’s why Compliancy Group is the only software with Compliance Coaches™ walking you through HIPAA to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, and increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

