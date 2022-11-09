Soccer Fans Gear Up For FIFA World Cup Watch Event In Miami Friday, November 25

MIAMI, FL, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — For soccer fans in South Florida and beyond, the next best thing to being in Qatar for FIFA World Cup is coming to Miami Dade Fair Expo on Friday, November 25, when World Cup Miami 2022 (@worldcupmiami2022) hosts a massive World Cup Watch Event. Gates open at 10:30 for a full afternoon of interactive family friendly activities, live music, food and drinks, raffles, special guests and much more. And, most importantly, both matches will be televised on two huge LED JUMBOTRONS!

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with an attempt at a record-breaking March-In by team support groups and fans. After the gates open at 11 am, there will be various interactive activities for all soccer fans to enjoy throughout the day, along with merch booths, vendors, food courts, beer garden, photo zone, and much more. At the conclusion of the match will be a closing ceremony to announce all winners of the activities and raffles. Admission, schedules and more details are available at https://worldcupmiami2022.com/.

“The World Cup Watch Party in Miami will be the best way for fans stateside to gather to cheer on their favorite team in a raucous atmosphere that’s as close to being in Qatar as possible,” said Joe Avino, Event Organizer. “We can’t wait to help fans experience the excitement of soccer at its highest global level and celebrate with thousands of others who love this beautiful sport.

In addition to general admission, fans can take advantage of VIP and Ultra VIP opportunities, which will include an ultra posh VIP area, beer garden, designated rest room facilities, first in line access to all activities and additional beverage and raffle tickets. Youth soccer players under 12 are admitted for free. See you at the Fair!

About World Cup Miami 2022 Watch Event (http://www.worldcupmiami2022.com)

