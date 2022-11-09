Toothbrush Sterilizer Market to Register Growth at 17.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry Overview

The global Toothbrush Sterilizer Market size is expected to reach USD 247.7 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing harmful oral infection, growing demand for UV sterilization, coupled with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, increases the demand for toothbrush sterilizers in the residential and commercial segment. Also, the concept of UV sterilization or disinfection in the world is expected to contribute to market growth.

According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm could destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. In this antimicrobial range, UV sterilization equipment uses a very low dose of UV light and takes less time to inactivate a virus. Hence, UV sterilization has been used in toothbrushes to keep harmful diseases away from the mouth and reduce the coronavirus spread.

The nationwide lockdowns have, however, triggered some disruption and restrictions in the world’s distribution networks. Since it is impossible to perform services on the ground due to the pandemic, the industry has been forced to work in the virtual world’s online platform. As a result, large companies have gone digital, and their services represent the changing developments in the online market.

Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toothbrush sterilizer market on the basis of mounting type, charging mode, application, and region:

Based on the Mounting Type Insights, the market is segmented into Wall Mounted and Portable.

The wall-mounted segment dominated the market for toothbrush sterilizers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 66.3% in 2020. The dominance of the wall-mounted products segment can be attributed to the high preference for these products among consumers from both the residential and commercial sectors.

The portable segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its affordability and convenience to use in any place.

Based on the Charging Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Battery Operated and Plug In.

The plug-in charging mode segment dominated the market for toothbrush sterilizers and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2020. Consumers prefer plug-in as well as battery-operated products for everyday use, particularly those who lead a hectic lifestyle and always travel for business.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The residential segment dominated the market for toothbrush sterilizers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.7% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Toothbrush Sterilizer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

In addition to leading players, the market also comprises several small and medium manufacturers. Safe and hygienic products are gaining traction among higher-income consumers. The growing trend of direct-to-consumer is increasing the competition among players and is also presenting opportunities for new entrants in the market. Several companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions as an effective way of maintaining or increasing market share.

Some prominent players in the global Toothbrush Sterilizer market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dastmalchi

Conair

Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd

Wellness Oral Care

Tao Clean

Puretta

Wonderchef

UVNIA

Pursonic

Order a free sample PDF of the Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter