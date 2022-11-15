Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd FY 22-23 Standalone Revenue at 37.56 Cr in Q2 and Consolidated Revenue at 58.06 Cr in Q2.

Bangalore, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — With 75+ hotels across 48+ locations in India, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited is India’s fastest-growing hospitality chain with a diverse portfolio of hotels. In the last quarter, we have done good business in all locations. Below are the financial details.

Highlights of Q2 FY 22-23 V/s Q2 FY 21-22 (Standalone)

Total Revenue of Rs. 37.56 cr V/s. Rs. 18.64 cr (Increased by 102%)

EBIDTA of Rs. 13.30 cr V/s. Rs. 5.86 cr (Increased by 127%)

PAT of Rs. 5.92 cr V/s. Rs. 2.66 cr (Increased by 123%)

EPS of Rs. 2.16 V/s. EPS of Rs. 0.97

Highlights of Q2 FY 22-23 V/s Q2 FY 21-22 (Consolidated)

Total Revenue Rs. 58.06 cr in V/s. Rs 31.85 cr (Increased by 82%)

EBIDTA of Rs. 20.44 cr V/s. Rs. 8.75 cr (Increased by 134%)

PAT of Rs. 9.38 cr V/s. Rs. 0.55 cr (Increased by 1605%)

EPS of Rs 3.22 V/s. EPS of Rs. 0.61

IND-AS adoption led to a notional increase in depreciation and finance cost of Rs. 2.92 CR leading to a reduction in PAT by Rs. 0.40 CR and has also impacted the debt-equity ratio at standalone level (SA) for Q2 (July to September 22) of FY 22-23.

Management Comment

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chander K. Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director said, “I am pleased to report that our second quarter results exceeded our expectations for system-wide comparable RevPAR, diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, and Adjusted EBITDA. Due to our strong results in the 1st & 2nd quarters and our confidence that the economy will continue to grow & recover, we are raising our full-year guidance, including our capital return forecast. We are well-positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead thanks to our asset-light business model, a strong portfolio of brands, and dynamic platforms in the industry.”

It is encouraging to note that development activity has accelerated in 2022, setting a second-quarter record. During the second quarter, we signed hotels pan India locations like Varanasi, Dharamshala, Amritsar, Jhansi, and Greater Noida. The expansion & conversions continue to drive growth in the following quarters.”

About Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels:

Regenta & Royal Orchid Hotels is one of India’s fastest-growing hotel chains. It primarily operates 5-star, 4-star, and resorts, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travelers. It currently operates 75+ hotels across India. Promoted by Chander K Baljee, Royal Orchid Hotels has become one of India’s most well-known names in hospitality. Royal Orchid is listed on the Bombay & National Stock Exchanges (BSE & NSE) and is governed by an independent board of eminent directors.

