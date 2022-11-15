GCL Global Group Invests In Calyx Solutions UK Ltd

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Calyx Solutions UK Ltd is one of UK’s leading fintech solution providers with a Development Center in Kolhapur district of the Western state of Maharashtra in India. We offer white-label money transfer software and currency exchange software to our clients. We assist in setting up a money service business (MSB) right from the moment the entrepreneur comes up with the idea of setting up till going live and also beyond. This process includes assistance in getting authorised by regulatory bodies, configuring the software, training their staff in operating the software, setting up the go live process and support post going live. We also provide corporate training on anti-money laundering regulations and other related topics.

GCL Global Group of companies has been a client of Calyx Solutions UK Ltd for over two years using our CEBS software. They are a specialised global group of companies that handle all aspects of the wholesale banknote business and are based in the USA with offices around the world.

Having seen us grow and in appreciation of our potential, J S Anderson, a holding company of GCL Global Group of companies, came forward in April to invest a capital of £100,000 in Calyx Solutions UK Ltd raising the valuation of Calyx Solutions to £1M. This participation by J S Anderson will enable growth and expansion. The projected growth will be an increase in manpower by 50%. We are also looking forward to expanding into new markets and releasing new products.

The waves created by this growth and expansion will definitely be felt back in Kolhapur. Till date, Kolhapur has not had much visibility on the software map of India. With the expansion of Calyx Solutions, there will be an increased requirement for personnel related to the software industry including programmers, developers, web designers and testers. This increased recruitment will create additional requirement for support staff too. Thus, the job market in Kolhapur will be positively affected by this venture undertaken by Calyx Solutions.

In anticipation of increased recruitment, we have already started renovations and extension of the current back-office venue in Kolhapur. Thus, apart from the software field, the need for improved infrastructure will provide opportunities to the skilled and unskilled labourers from the construction and related fields. The increased number of jobs will also increase the sales of the small-time tea vendor and snacks vendor who provide daily tea and snacks to the employees. The nearby cafeterias will also see increased footfall of the employees during their lunch break. Thus, this development and growth of Calyx Solutions is a boon to the labour market in Kolhapur.

