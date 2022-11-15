Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Tunisia Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

The Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market is largely driven by the improving pharmaceutical exports of Tunisia, which is a result of expanding pool of local pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country. The country continues to explore and capitalize on export markets, prominently Francophone countries in Africa.

Manufacturers are also engaged in on-site production in sub-Saharan nations. For instance, Tunisia-based Teriak acquired Cameroon’s Cinpharm plant in late 2015 to export in Central African markets. Despite the fact that Tunisian pharma companies have marked their presence in African markets, drug manufacturers are surrounded by several challenges including lack of infrastructure enabling direct air route, maritime connections, or business measures that hinder their growth in African countries.

Some domestic companies have begun production of medications in West Africa to reduce the import cost for countries in the region, which in turn, is providing a significant boost to the pharmaceutical industry in Tunisia. For instance, Medis was recognized as the company which exports to the largest number of countries. The company has collaborated with 11 countries. On the other hand, Teriak ranked second in the private Tunisia market in 2018 export development from 2% in 2012 to 13% in 2018.

Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Tunisia pharmaceutical market on the basis of formulation:

Based on the Formulation Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Sprays, Suspensions, Powders and Other Formulations.

The tablet formulation segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.5%. Tablets are the most common oral solid dosage forms for drug delivery, which is contributing to their high production and sales.

The capsule formulation segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future. The segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 – 2028. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its rising application in gastroenterology.

The injectable formulation segment is another lucrative segment that has garnered 2ndposition in terms of revenue in the market. Injectables are administered through the parenteral route, which is the second most commonly used route and is the fastest mode for drug delivery. Various companies offer injectables including MédiS Laboratories, which have expertise in the market for rapid development of complex drug formulations, especially injectables.

Key Companies Profile

The healthcare industry has garnered a pivotal position in Tunisia’s socioeconomic policies in recent years. This has created a favorable environment for companies keen on entering the Tunisia healthcare market when compared to other states of the southern Mediterranean region. Additionally, Tunisia is among the very few countries of the African region that showcases a modern and efficient pharmaceutical sector, with respect to both safety and quality of medicine products being approved and introduced in the local market.

Some prominent players in the global Tunisia Pharmaceutical market include

Adwya

Sanofi (Sanofi-Aventis Tunisia)

Teriak

Opalia pharma

Les Laboratoires UNIMED

Medis

Taha Pharma

Cytopharma

