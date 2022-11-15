North America Polyphenylene Sulfide Compounds Market by Forecast to 2030

North America Polyphenylene Sulfide Compounds Industry Overview

The North America polyphenylene sulfide compounds market size is expected to reach USD 355.02 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) compounds are widely used in various applications across the automotive industry including thermal management, water pumps, sensors, power control units, batteries, electric motors, electric control units, and extrusion tubes.

North America Polyphenylene Sulfide Compounds Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America polyphenylene sulfide compounds market on the basis of application and country:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Oil & Gas, Water Supply/Fluid Management, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Coatings, and Others

The automotive application segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 34.0% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. PPS compounds are widely utilized in reducing fuel consumption and improving system integration. In addition, properties such as exceptional dimensional stability and resistance to mechanical stress and corrosive automotive fluids are augmenting the product demand in automotive applications in the region.

Increasing utilization of polymers in OEM, coupled with a rise in the production of electric vehicles in the region, is driving the demand for polyphenylene sulfide compounds in North America. In addition, vehicular weight regulations and standardization of emission norms are anticipated to help boost the demand for PPS in automotive applications. Moreover, increasing demand for polyphenylene sulfide compounds as a substitute of metals in order to reduce the overall vehicle weight and ultimately reduce carbon emissions is substantially fueling the market growth in the region.

In the oil and gas industry, polyphenylene sulfide compounds are used in various applications, such as proximity probe housing, centrifugal pump components, and scraper. Increasing shale gas production in the region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the oil and gas industry in the region, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for PPS compounds in the oil and gas industry.

North America PPS Compounds Country Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly characterized by strategies including capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and new product developments opted by polyphenylene sulfide manufacturers across the region. In March 2019, DIC Corporation announced to build a new production line of PPS compounds at its DIC Imaging Products USA, LLC facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin to meet the increasing demand for PPS compounds in North America.

Some prominent players in the North America polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) compounds market include:

DIC Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

SK Chemicals

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

