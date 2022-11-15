U.S. and China glucose Market Business Growth and Development Factors by 2028

U.S. And China Glucose Industry Overview

The U.S. and China glucose market size is expected to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. The demand for glucose (dextrose) in the U.S. and China market is estimated to be driven by the expanding and developing sugar products sector, the growing pharmaceutical sector, and shifting preference towards natural ingredients across cosmetics and personal care products.



U.S. And China Glucose Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. and China Glucose market based on form, application, and country:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Syrup and Solid

In 2020, the syrup segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.2% and is projected to retain its lead from 2020 to 2028. The glucose syrup is a transparent viscous liquid majorly derived from corn, wheat, rice, and tapioca starch. It finds usage in various food and beverage applications including confectionery and bakery, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and certain canned and premade baked goods.

The increasing demand for glucose syrup across confectionery including gummies, candies, lollipops, candy bars, chocolate, and cotton candy is driving the market. The rising demand for S. confectionerydue to its popularity is supporting the growth of glucose syrup.

Glucose syruphas various applications across the Pharmaceutical sector and major manufacturers are offering pharma-grade liquid glucose. For instance, Cargill, Incorporated provides Câ˜†PharmSweet, a glucose liquid derived from hydrolysis of starch used in cough syrup manufacturing. It increases viscosity and improves mouthfeel in the cough syrup. The functionalities of the product include coating agent, bulking agent, anti-crystallizing agent, sweetening agent, and viscosity increasing agent. Glucose syrup from Roquette Pharma is derived from enzymatic and/or acid hydrolysis of food starches.



Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pulp & Paper, and Others

The food and beverages application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.9% in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its position from 2020 to 2028. Glucose syrup is having a potential share in food and beverage applications, including bakery products , confectionery, soft drinks, and other sweet beverages. The continuously expanding usage of liquid syrup across F&B applications is driving the market.

, confectionery, soft drinks, and other sweet beverages. The continuously expanding usage of liquid syrup across F&B applications is driving the market. The food and beverages segment is followed by the pharmaceutical segment. Glucose is used in various medical conditions like in low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), where it provides glucose to the patient’s blood, and provides carbohydrates to those people who are unable to eat because of illness, trauma, or any other medical condition. Along with these, liquid glucose is used in oral syrup preparations and in tablets for coating and as a granulating agent. The increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus are bolstering the demand for tablets and other medications that use glucose as an ingredient.



U.S. & China Glucose (Dextrose) Country Outlook

S.

China

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The glucose (dextrose) manufacturers are making possible efforts for the expansion of their share in the overall market. The changing consumer eating habits and rapid urbanization are boosting the demand for packaged and convenient food products, which is additionally creating opportunities for the major players in the market.

Some prominent players in the U.S. and China glucose (dextrose) market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos S.A.

Fooding Group Limited

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Guangzhou Shuangqiao Company LTD.

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Sinofi Ingredients

Henan Fenghe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

XIWANG GROUP

