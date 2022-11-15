Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Market Size And Landscape Outlook 2028

Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infections and the introduction of advanced technologies for reprocessing medical devices are the major factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market based on device type, technique, EPA classification, and region:

Based on the Device Type Insights, the market is segmented into Non-critical, Semi-critical, Critical.

The semi-critical device type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.26% in 2020. Devices in this category include those that are exposed to the mucus membrane, for example, dental equipment, endoscopes, and some surgical instruments. These devices usually need sterilization before use, mostly using heat or chemical methods as the frequency of sterilization required is high.

The critical device type segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.42% from 2021 to 2028. This segment includes devices that pierce body tissues; therefore, they are required to be sterilized before packaging and most of them are disposable devices. Ethylene Oxide (EtO) and heat sterilization are widely used methods in hospital settings to disinfect most medical devices and related products. Similar to semi-critical devices, increasing adoption of disposable devices has reduced the need for cleaning, sterilizing, and disinfecting the critical devices, which are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Cleaning, Disinfection and Sterilization.

Among the three techniques for reprocessing medical devices, the disinfection segment captured the largest revenue share of 57.40% in 2020. Disinfection is an important step in reprocessing semi-critical and critical medical devices. The disinfectants used in this step are generally categorized as fungicidal, bactericidal, and virucidal. The selection of these materials generally depends on the type of medical equipment.

Moreover, the sterilization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.52% from 2021 to 2028. Sterilization includes the removal of any microorganism from medical devices. Out of the various methods used for sterilization of medical devices, steam sterilization and EtO sterilization methods are mostly employed in hospital settings. Trends of forming central sterile services department (Sterile processing department) are driving the demand for the advanced sterilization equipment to optimize time and money required in the process.

Based on the EPA Classification Insights, the market is segmented into High Level, Intermediate Level and Low Level.

The intermediate level segment held the largest revenue share of 52.35% in 2020. Intermediate level disinfectant is the chemical agent that is tuberculocidal and kills the disease-producing microbes. Some of the most common types of intermediate-level disinfectants used are water-based phenolics, quat and alcohol blends, bleach, and hydrogen peroxide blends. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The high-level segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.81% from 2021 to 2028. High-level disinfection refers to the treatment of dental instruments and medical devices for inhibiting microorganisms. High-level disinfection refers to the reprocessing of heat-sensitive semi-critical medical devices and dental instruments. Semi-critical devices contact non-intact skin or mucous membranes. Some of the most common high-level disinfectants are glutaraldehydes, special hydrogen peroxide, and special peracetic acid products.

Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Regional Outlook

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Philippines

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The leading players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations targeting to fortify their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive diversity.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market include,

Steris plc.

GetingeAB

Advanced Sterilization Device Types

The Ruhof Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Asia Pacific Medical Device Cleaning Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.