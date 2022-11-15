Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Competitive Scenario, Opportunities, Development Status 2028

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Industry Overview

The global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market size is expected to reach USD 361.75 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidences of neurological disorders, coupled with a subsequent rise in the number of surgical procedures to treat associated conditions, are expected to drive the market.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Lumbar Drainage Catheter and Ventricular Drainage Catheter.

In 2020, the ventricular drainage catheter segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The high incidence rate of intraventricular hemorrhage and traumatic brain injuries, which may lead to intracranial bleeding (hemorrhage), is increasing the use of ventricular drain catheters to remove excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Traumatic Brain Injury, Traumatic Spinal Injury, Subarachnoid hemorrhage, Intracerebral hemorrhage, Others.

The traumatic brain injury segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The high prevalence rate of TBIs owing to road mishaps, the act of violence, or fall is expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. This leads to hospitalization and lasting disability for thousands of individuals every year globally.

Moreover, as more people are involving in sport and recreational activities, the risk of traumatic brain and spinal injuries is increasing globally. For instance, as per Stanford Children’s Health, over 3.5 million injuries are reported annually among children. Similarly, according to the Canadian Institute of Health from 2016 to 2017, around 17,655 people were hospitalized due to sport-related injuries.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitors in the market are either adding more features to their existing products or launching new product lines to gain a larger share of the market. These market players are constantly incorporating the latest technologies in their products in order to lower the overall cost of care.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market include,

Natus Medical, Inc.

Desu Medica

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic

Moller Medical GmbH

Sophysa SA

