Miles Education announces Partnership with Yeshas Academy

Miles Education, India's largest CPA course provider, signs a strategic partnership with Yeshas Academy, Bangalore's premier CA training academy. The exclusive collaboration opens a plethora of opportunities for accounting and finance professionals to demonstrate new-age accounting skills and lead the future of finance.

Celebrating the launch, Nilesh Sharma, Director, Yeshas Academy reports, “I am deeply excited about our collaboration with Miles Education as it gives us an opportunity to serve our broad base of learners with more career options in the field of accounting and finance.”

The forward-thinking collaboration is aimed at bringing together CA-qualified and CA-pursuing students by opening pathways to available career opportunities in India, the US, and Canada.

The key highlights of this collaboration are:

Students will be able to pursue their CPA while preparing for their CA exams. 80% curriculum overlap between CA and CPA. Jobs at Big 4 and public accounting firms in India. (With fresher placements starting at 10 LPA and salary hike for lateral hires of up to 600%). Assured pathway to the US and Canada at least for 3 years.

Expressing his excitement about the new collaboration Varun Jain – CEO, Miles Education, marks, “I feel that our shared vision in this partnership will drive accounting & finance professionals to build innovative solutions to meet the next-generation challenges, upskill in industry-led certifications to gain global credibility and land in ground-breaking career opportunities.”

About Miles Education: Miles Education is one of India’s fastest growing higher edtech companies. Miles’ mission is to up-skill students and professionals to help them be future-ready and enable their career progression. Currently, Miles is by far the biggest F&A edtech company in AsiaPAC. Miles offers industry recognized certifications in finance & accounting, business analytics, branding & advertising, digital marketing, human resources, business leadership, AI & machine learning, data science, data engineering and cybersecurity.

