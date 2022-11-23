Demand For Pneumatic Rollers Will Grow At A CAGR Of 5.0% By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Posted on 2022-11-23 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

The global pneumatic rollers market is estimated at USD 716 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,170 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2032.

The rapid growing requirement for compaction equipment has driven the demand for numerous rollers globally. Owing to this global compaction equipment market has read at the valuation of nearly USD 5.5 Billion by 2022. This is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR in the coming forecast period.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1913

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Pneumatic Rollers Market

The global Pneumatic Rollers Market is quite fragmented and competitive due to the existence of numerous domestic and regional manufacturers. Numerous marketing strategies have been adopted by leading players such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, partnership and collaborations etc.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of Pneumatic Rollers Market positioned across regions production capacity, sales growth, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Speak to the Research Analyst for in-depth insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1913

Prominent Key Players of Pneumatic Rollers Market Survey Report:

  • Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation
  • Caterpillar Inc
  • Dynapac AB
  • Ammann group
  • Bomag GmbH
  • Hamm AG
  • XCMG Construction Machinery Co.Ltd
  • Case Construction Equipment Inc.
  • Sany Group Co Ltd
  • VT LeeBoy Inc.
  • Shantui Construction Machinery Co Ltd.
  • Sakai America Manufacturing, Inc
  • Other prominent players

Full access to this report is available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1913

Global Pneumatic Rollers Market categorized

  • By engine power:
    • Up to 100 hp
    • 100-130 hp
    • More than 130 hp
  • By operating capacity:
    • Up to 8000KG
    • 8000-12000kg
    • 12000-18000kg
    • More than 18000KG
  • By drum width:
    • Up to 1800mm
    • 1800-2000mm
    • 2000-2200mm
    • More than 2200mm
  • By region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MY

Questionnaires Answered in Pneumatic Rollers Market Report include:

  • How has the pneumatic roller market developed?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global Pneumatic Rollers based on region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the rubber rollers?
  • Why is the consumption of pneumatic rollers the highest in the region?
  • In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-excavator-companies-received-improved-demand-from-construction-sector-market-to-double-through-2031-301392932.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, while our global headquarters are in Dubai. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Retail – and is extensive, but we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories Contact us with your goals and we are a competent research partner .

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution