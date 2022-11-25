Transform your Scenery with Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd: The Best Flower Nursery in Singapore

Flowering plants add divine beauty and positive vibes to the landscape. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd emerges as the oldest flower nursery in Singapore that currently houses two nurseries and 400+ professionals. From getting fresh flower arrangements to installing brand-new green landscapes, you can trust them any day!

Singapore, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Colourful, versatile, and fragrant… Flowers are a bounty of nature that can instantly transform the aesthetics of a place. Whether you need them for events or want a completely new landscape of flowering plants in your compound, seek professional help. That’s why Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is here to the rescue as your #1 trusted flower nursery in Singapore. With 50+ years of industry experience, they house professionals in every landscaping field. Florists, horticulturalists, consultants, engineers, etc., in the company, make it an ultimate destination for all your landscaping needs. So, the next time you need any help with designing, installing, or maintenance for gardening or irrigation, they’ve got you covered!

A spokesperson of the nursery recently said, “Currently, we are operating 2 nurseries with a headcount of 400 professionals, thriving every day to deliver excellent services. All our solutions focus on greenery and sustainability and are equally affordable too! Let’s work together to make Singapore cleaner, greener, and brighter!”

Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd offers a vast range of services, including landscape maintenance, a florist shop, landscape construction, irrigation system installation, grass turfing, festive decorations, and you name it. Get in touch with the no.1 flower nursery in Singapore today!

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998