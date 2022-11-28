Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis Of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2028

Australia Laser Hair Removal Industry Overview

The Australia laser hair removal market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, in Australia, laser hair removal is considered as one of the top five minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, with around 7,522 procedures performed in 2018. This has led to high demand for laser hair removal devices, which is expected to propel growth of overall market.

Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia laser hair removal market based on the laser type and end use:

Based on the Laser Type Insights, the market is segmented into Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, and Alexandrite Laser

Diode lasers held the maximum revenue share of 40% of the global market in 2020 on account of their increased demand due to high precision. However, the Nd:YAG laser segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Diode lasers can selectively target a particular body part and effectively remove the hair without harming the surrounding skin of the area. Moreover, reasonable time required for the procedure according to the body area and volume of hair is augmenting the product demand.

Diode laser is known to drastically reduce hair growth. The diode laser treatment is safe for use on any part of the skin and, hence, has broader applications. Hair regrowth after laser treatment is very rare and, hence, diode laser is considered as one of the efficient and effective procedures for laser hair removal. Diode laser also records superior melanin absorption and deepest penetration levels that enables to achieve low risk of hyperpigmentation and less chance of hair regrowth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, and Home Use

Beauty clinics accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 53% in 2020 owing to specialty services provided in these settings. Beauty clinics are also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 7% during the forecast period. Clinics and beauty centers perform aesthetic treatment procedures with the help of skilled staff and certified professionals.

As these centers offer treatments for only aesthetic and dermal conditions, they are equipped with skilled staff and advanced technology, which help in reducing the risk of complications. Removal of hair is not a trend only observed in women, but also in men. Demand for beauty centers and clinics is increasing owing to growing need for removal of body or facial hair. Laser hair removal has been proven to be a permanent solution as compared to other time-consuming hair removal options, such as shaving or waxing.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Expansion of product portfolio & service offerings through procurement of advanced laser technology is a key strategy adopted by market players.

Some of the key players in the Australia laser hair removal market are:

Silk Laser Clinics

Results Laser Clinic

Australian Skin Clinic

Laser Clinics Australia

Advanced Clinics Australia

