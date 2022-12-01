Atmosphere Provides Stylish Student Housing Options

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Atmosphere is pleased to announce that they provide stylish student housing options for University of Arkansas students. The comfortable apartment complex ensures students can enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Atmosphere offers students a place to call home while attending college. Residents can choose from various floorplans, including one-bedroom and studio apartments, for a solo experience or two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends. Roommate matching is available. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, Wi-Fi, water and sewer, and trash disposal, with upgrades and garage parking available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Atmosphere have access to all the community amenities, including a luxurious clubhouse with a theater, gaming, and business center, a 24-hour indoor/outdoor fitness center, a resort-style pool with a sundeck, and a yoga and spin area with virtual classes. The complex is pet-friendly and offers a secure environment for residents.

Anyone interested in learning about the stylish student housing options can find out more by visiting the Atmosphere website or calling 1-479-225-9250.

About Atmosphere: Atmosphere is a stylish off-campus housing community for individuals attending the University of Arkansas. The complex offers everything students need to enjoy an independent lifestyle with easy access to classes and on-campus activities. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to ensure no problems with roommates who can’t pay their share.

