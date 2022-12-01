Houston, TX, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — All-on-4 dental implants can restore a whole arch’s worth of teeth in a single surgical procedure. Missing a tooth can compromise your smile and dental health; missing several can affect your confidence and make it hard to eat and speak clearly. The periodontist in Houston is here to explain why All-On-4 Dental Implants are best for you.

All-on-4 implants, also known as complete arch implants, involve inserting four titanium implant posts into the jawbone at strategic intervals along the arch and connecting them to a denture plate. Full-arch tooth replacement using the All-on-4 approach can improve chewing efficiency and aesthetics.

If you have many missing teeth in a dental arch or have dental trauma, then University Periodontal Associates Offers the best All-On-4 Dental Implants in Houston. Now you can smile without feeling embarrassed in front of anyone with the help of All-On-4 Dental Implants in just one visit.