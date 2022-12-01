Unidirectional Tapes Market Top Players are Victrex and Cristex Composite Materials

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Unidirectional Tapes Industry Overview

The global unidirectional tapes market size is expected to reach USD 502.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing emphasis by aerospace companies on the production of lightweight aircraft is expected to drive the demand for unidirectional (UD) tapes over the forecast period. The development of advanced products for sealing, coupled with the rising investments in R&D for the production of advanced high-strength adhesive tapes, is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

In addition, the development of eco-friendly solvent recovery technology used for the coating of adhesives is expected to drive the product demand in the coming years. Aerospace & defense was the largest end-use segment in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Thermoplastic and thermosets UD tapes are used in primary and secondary aircraft structures and high-load aircraft interior applications including fuselage, wings, cargo liners, bulkheads/class dividers, and lavatory modules.

Unidirectional Tapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unidirectional tapes market on the basis of resin type, fiber, end-use, and region:

Based on the Resin Type Insights, the market is segmented into Thermoset and Thermoplastic.

The thermoplastic resin type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 74.7% in 2020.

UD tapes are an advanced composite material that is manufactured using carbon fiber or glass fiber impregnated with thermoplastic polymer including Polyether Ketone Ketone (PEEK) or Polyamide 12 (PA12) as a thermoplastic matrix.

The product offers exceptional strength, flexibility, and durability for in-situ consolidation, press molding, and autoclave manufacturing processes.

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Other Fiber.

The glass fiber segment dominated the UD tapes market with a revenue share of 58.2% in 2020 and is expected to ascend at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Carbon fiber is primarily 15% lighter than glass fiber, 40% lighter than aluminum, and approximately 70% lighter than steel, which makes it a lightweight, strong, and rigid reinforced material.

The rising demand for outdoor recreational and sports equipment is expected to increase the carbon fiber UD tapes demand in sports & leisure and automotive application segments.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, and Others.

Aerospace & defense was the largest end-use segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 54.9%. It is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The increase in usage of UD tapes in high-end cars and e-vehicles or Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to increase their penetration in the automotive industry.

(EVs) is expected to increase their penetration in the automotive industry. Several European automobile manufacturers are adopting natural fiber composites on account of the increasingly stringent regulations related to harmful synthetic materials, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Unidirectional Tapes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is primarily consolidated in the U.S. and various European countries including Germany, U.K., Belgium, and the Netherlands. The market is moderately competitive owing to the presence of a limited set of players majorly concentrated in the U.K. and Germany. Continuous research & development in the designing and manufacturing of composite materials is expected to shape the fine production of UD tapes in the market. Various companies are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some prominent players in the global unidirectional tapes market include:

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Solvay, S.A.

Hexcel Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Group

Teijin Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Victrex plc.

Cristex Composite Materials

Eurocarbon B.V.

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

TCR Composites, Inc.

Barrday, Inc.

