Singapore, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group is ecstatic to take the privilege to invite you to participate in “3rd Edition of Singapore Nursing Research Conference” (NURSING 2023) to be held at Singapore during March 16-18, 2023.

This year we will convene this conference in a HYBRID format in response to COVID-19 public health challenges and travel limitations.

Using the theme “Exploring Challenges in Nursing Research: The Unsung Frontline Warriors’ Field,” we will pass the nursing baton across the globe in a series of keynote sessions, oral and poster presentations that will allow our conference goers to demonstrate their knowledge and innovations around the globe.

Attending our nursing conference could help you advance your career and can also inspire you to broaden your horizons further. This conference provides a fabulous platform for all nurses to explore current developments in their field around the world. The conference seeks to promote and undertake interdisciplinary collaborative research in cutting-edge methodologies and technologies within the field of nursing education. The nursing conference is open to clinicians, nurses, healthcare professionals, academicians, researchers, scientists and individuals who want to gain insights in the field of nursing.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: nursing-research@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320
WhatsApp: Whatsapp: +1 434 264 7183
Dates: March 16-18, 2023
Venue: Singapore
Website: https://nursingresearchconference.com/
Abstract submission: https://nursingresearchconference.com/submit-abstract
Registration: https://nursingresearchconference.com/register

Social Media Link:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NursingCongres/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NursesConf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

Organiser:
Magnus Group LLChttps://www.magnusgroup.org/
Conference Manager: Clara Catherine
Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC
150 South Wacker Drive #2400
Chicago, IL 60606, USA

