Winter Sporting Goods Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2028

Winter Sporting Goods Industry Overview

The global winter sporting goods market size is anticipated to reach USD 578.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rising popularity of outdoor activities including snow sports among consumers, because of the growing awareness regarding these sports’ mental and physical benefits, is driving the winter sporting goods demand, thereby supporting this market’s growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer interest in nature-based sports that offer leisure as well as competitiveness has been promoting the demand for winter sports products including sleds and tubes.

Winter Sporting Goods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global winter sporting goods market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

In terms of value, the offline distribution channel segment dominated the market for winter sporting goods and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 57.0% in 2020. This segment is projected to witness a maximum CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. As a part of traditional retail, offline distribution channels continue to remain the most prominent revenue generators for the market.

The online segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% in the market for winter sporting goods from 2021 to 2028. Online is emerging as the most popular distribution channel for all types of winter sporting goods. The bonuses and perks associated with online shopping are encouraging more winter sporting goods brands to target consumers through the e-commerce

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Sleds and Tubes

In terms of value, the sleds segment dominated the market for winter sporting goods and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 56.0% in 2020. This product segment is projected to witness a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period. A sled is a small vehicle/device used typically by children to coast down snow/ice-covered areas. The rising popularity of sledding creates considerable demand for sleds every year across winter destinations worldwide. Families are the target audiences for sled manufacturers.

The tubes segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% in the market for winter sporting goods from 2021 to 2028. Snow tubes are oversized inner tubes that feature a cut-out (usually round) section in the center. Tubes are also referred to as ‘donuts,’ given their design/shape. Unlike sleds, tubes allow users to sit across the upper side and zip down all types of wintry precipitation. While sleds and tubes are very similar in their intended use and function, the choice between the two largely depends upon the terrain or any obstacles a user might encounter while riding down a slope.

Winter Sporting Goods Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of international and regional players Some key manufacturers are adopting market strategies like launching new products, expanding distribution channels, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions, to gain the maximum customer base.

Some of the prominent players in the winter sporting goods market include:

Tube Pro, Inc.

Airhead Sports Group

L. Bean

Agit Global, Inc.

Paricon

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Emsco Group

Slippery Racer

Franklin Sports Inc.

Gizmo Riders

Surf 9 LLC

Zipfy

PoolCandy

