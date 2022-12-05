JK2 Construction announces new leadership team

APOPKA, FL, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — From the days of Paul Holmes working in a barn on his property with his wife and co-founder, Joan, and brother, Michael, JK2 Construction has always been a family company. Now, the next generation is ready to continue the legacy of the multi-million-dollar business and make it their own.

JK2 Construction today announced its new leadership team, including three of the company’s senior staff members who are now principals.

Following the announcement of Paul Holmes’ retirement earlier in 2022, longtime business partners Rick D. Amundson and Michael Holmes were tapped to lead operations. Rick Amundson has taken over Paul Holmes’ role as President and CEO, and Michael Holmes remains as the company’s Director of Field Operations. Paul Holmes will remain as a minor shareholder and have an advisory role to the company.

In addition, Rick Amundson and Michael Holmes welcomed three new partners to ownership positions. Tucker Holmes will serve as Vice President and COO; Brian Colville will serve as Director of Project Management; and Dan Shaffer will serve as Director of Pre-Construction. The announcement happens to come as JK2 celebrates its 35th anniversary year.

“When you start a business, you hope you might build something worth passing down,” Paul Holmes said. “I’m incredibly proud of what JK2 Construction has become. Our reputation for excellence is because of the hard work of all of these team members, and I’m excited to watch them continue to build this into something even bigger.”

Tucker Holmes has been with JK2 Construction since 2015 as a project manager and operations manager. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of North Florida and has extensive experience in the construction field. He has experience in management as well as working in the field as a carpenter and equipment operator.

Brian Colville has been with the team since 2016 as a project manager. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He has a background in business, having run his own business in the medical industry before returning to his love of construction professionally at JK2 Construction. Brian Colville was born into a construction family and is glad to get back to his roots.

Dan Shaffer joined JK2 Construction in 2018. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Florida and brings 15+ years’ experience in purchasing and estimating to his role. He takes a strategic approach to estimating and works with the team to ensure projects come in on time and under budget.

The new principals, along with Michael Holmes and Rick Amundson, plan to continue the reputation of excellence JK2 Construction has earned as a trusted general contractor and partner on some of the largest projects in Central Florida.

“We are going take what Paul started and continue building on his legacy,” Tucker Holmes said. “For us, this is like how Paul felt when he started this business in 1987. We see this as our ground floor, and we’re excited to take it from here.”

“We have the strongest, most cohesive team the company has ever had,” Rick Amundson said. “With the addition of the new partners I can see another 35 years of continued growth long after Mike and I are retired.”

