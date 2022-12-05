The Boston Globe Names SmartBear a Top Place to Work for 2022

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/the-boston-globe-names-smartbear-a-top-place-to-wo/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2022 issue published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces after the award ceremony last night and will hit in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 4. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote versus in-office debate,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose.”

The survey measures employee opinions about company direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small (50 to 99 employees); medium (100 to 249); large (250 to 999); and largest (1,000 or more).

SmartBear was ranked 29th in the large company category.

“Being named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts means we are putting our employees first and supporting their needs in and out of the office while providing a vibrant, forward-thinking workplace,” said Veronica Curran, Chief People & Culture Officer at SmartBear. “We are excited to be meeting our people and culture goals while striving to make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, and we look forward to continuously supporting our employees as we promote good in all the communities we serve.”

Last month, SmartBear unveiled its expanded headquarters at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts, occupying 52,400 square feet with a new onsite gym, coffee bars, and several new collaboration areas for its 260 employees.

This year, SmartBear has achieved several of its global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. The company signed a climate pledge, committing to annually measure, offset, and set reduction targets for carbon emissions. The Somerville location is a certified LEED building, has measured its annual greenhouse gas emissions since 2019, and eliminated single-use plastic. SmartBear recently promoted Christina McCollum, based in Somerville, to Head of ESG & Diversity.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more supportive and responsive to their employees’ ever-changing needs. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

