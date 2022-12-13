New Book by Susan L. Pollet: Disappearing from View

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Susan L. Pollet: Disappearing From View: Short Stories

No matter when you live your life, you will experience, amidst ephemeral periods of joy and harmony, that the world is constantly changing, and what you once thought was solid and stable, disappeared from view, sometimes for the better, and other times not. This collection of short stories describes that phenomenon in different contexts, whether it is in the form of a person who purposely disappeared for a time; a mind which was stolen by Alzheimer’s disease; the vanishing of truth with a pathological liar; a cat which escaped; a person recollecting solitary confinement during the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic; the elimination of privacy in the time of technological advances; the loss of our planet and humans from climate change; the fading of morality; the disappearance of home from a fire; the absence of a lust for life; the evanescence of youth and purpose during the last phase of aging; and the cessation of kindness in our world. What we wish would disappear and what actually does creates an ever changing landscape which is often out of our control. How we make peace with that makes all the difference.

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City, and has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She has published over sixty articles on varied legal topics, including family and criminal law. She is also a published author and artist. In 2019, her first novel LESSONS IN SURVIVAL: ALL ABOUT AMOS was published by Adelaide Books. She created the collage for the book cover. Three of her short stories were published by Adelaide Literary Magazine in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. In 2020, her second and third books, THROUGH WALTER’S LENS and WOMEN IN CRISIS: STORIES FROM THE EDGE, were published by Adelaide Books. Her fourth and fifth books, A GREY DIVORCE SUPPORT GROUP, and NOT SO SURPRISE ENDINGS, were published by Adelaide Books in 2021. Her sixth book WATCHING AND LETTING IT ALL GO was published by Adelaide Books in 2022. She created the images for the book covers for those books as well. Her first and second children’s books, entitled ON BECOMING JULIETTE ROSE, and WILLIAM WONDERED WHETHER WORRYING WAS WORTH IT, for which she created the text and illustrations, were published by Adelaide Books in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021, respectively.

Title: Disappearing From View: Short Stories

Author: Susan L. Pollet

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419250

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 148 pages

Format: Paperback

