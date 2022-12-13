Winter Wonderland Opened December 3rd and Celebrates its 29th Year of Bringing Smiles and Joy to all Children and Families

Photo Caption: Winter Wonderland, a Holiday village three-week long charity drive in downtown Clearwater collects toys and non-perishable foods that benefit children of Pinellas County, and provides fun activities for kids.

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday night, December 3rd, Winter Wonderland opened on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in Downtown Clearwater drawing more than 2,000 happy parents and children.

Since 1993, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have put on Winter Wonderland, a three-week long charity drive in downtown Clearwater whose proceeds benefit the children of Pinellas County, sponsored by the Church of Scientology. Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, bouncy houses, and the Holiday Express Train.

At the opening ceremony, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts presented the colors and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Event speakers included Ms. Lisa Mansell, from the Church of Scientology who welcomed the community and shared Winter Wonderland’s history, Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director Winter Wonderland, CCV and Neal Brickfield from the Lealman Police Athletic League (PAL) also shared their passion for helping children and families. And for the grand finale, Santa Claus arrived on horseback and joined the speakers on stage to plug in Winter Wonderland’s lights.

When the Holiday village and the 100 real pine trees across the park were lit,

the activities and the Holiday memories began. One woman who attended the Winter Wonderland opening had this to say, “I have never been to Winter Wonderland before. I brought my son here for our mommy-son date night. It is beautiful and there are so many people. We got our hot chocolate and are going to the petting zoo now. This event is just wonderful!”

Winter Wonderland began as a vision to help all children from all walks of life to have a Happy Holiday regardless of poverty, social standing, race, culture or creed.

“Not only is Winter Wonderland a really cool place for children of all ages to come and enjoy, it’s a food and toy drive and so it helps needy children. It breaks my heart that there are kids in our community that are starving right here at home. So, we focus on getting as much food and toys for needy families as possible so they can have some holiday or Christmas in their life,” said Anderson.

Winter Wonderland is open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays from December 3rd to Friday, December 23rd.

The entrance to Winter Wonderland is free but visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item and/or an unwrapped toy. The toys and canned goods are donated to local area charities, such as the Police Athletics League (PAL) and the Homeless Emergency Project sponsored by Everybody’s Tabernacle.

For questions call: 727-442-2099 or visit www.ccvfl.org

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have 30 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization (http://www.scientology-fso.org/), they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.