Network in Action Collaborates with Awesome 3D Cards for Organization Prospecting

Texas, USA, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Texas branch of Network in Action (NIA) offers support to small businesses across communities, including four major Texas cities. They focus on creating connections between business owners. In order to build their own connections with their clients, the team at NIA reached out to Austin-based direct mail marketing company Awesome 3D Cards. With a goal to create something that would stand out from regular marketing materials, NIA decided on a 3D pop up that includes the number one and a star. Both of these are commonly used symbols for achievement. This card informs prospects that, by joining NIA, they will have greater success in developing stronger networking opportunities. On the interior, it even states that “succeeding in business is all about relationships.”

“I have owned a marketing company for over 30 years and when I saw this opportunity I fell in love,” franchisor Scott Talley said. “What a great impression these 3D cards make on a customer. The process was seamless and Harlow is very passionate about his product. I encourage you to get going on these—your prospects and customers will be impressed!”

Harlow Russell is the Founder and President of Awesome 3D Cards. He has spent over 30 years building relationships with C-suite executives. Having spent much of that time working in Asia, he discovered how important it is to effectively market and sell across cultures. With that in mind, upon his return to the United States, Russell set out to start his 3D card company. He wanted to provide organizations with innovative products that are also unique and valuable. The micro-experiences delivered by custom 3D pop up cards earn the same positive reaction from any recipient. Given that this is one of the guiding values of Awesome 3D Cards, the team behind it continues to focus on delighting and surprising those recipients with personalized, creative efforts.

