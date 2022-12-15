QA Mentor Awarded Top Testing Company in New York

NEW YORK, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — QA Mentor is proud to announce that we have received a prestigious award from Clutch for being the top testing company in New York. Clutch is a Washington, DC, platform that helps businesses identify and build connections with software service providers who support them in accomplishing their business goals. This illustrious award is a great honor and encouragement for our dedication to offering quality software testing services and meeting the specific needs of our customers.

We want to take this opportunity to appreciate all our client’s and partners’ continued support and look forward to providing exceptional software services. Software testing is more than a job; we treat it with the highest regard and seriousness. Therefore, QA Mentor’s team of proficient and certified software engineers are well-versed in the latest software development processes and technologies.

Our team uses a combination of manual and test automation services methods to ensure that software solutions are reliable, secure, and scalable. Our desire to achieve excellence has enabled us to develop robust software solutions that have helped business experience exponential success. The Clutch award as the top software testing company in New York is a testimony of our determination to deliver working software solutions for the growth of our client’s businesses.

At QA Mentor, we value our customer’s trust and strive to ensure that all our software products meet their business requirements and specifications. Here’s what our clients have to say about us:

“We have set up a shared Slack channel that allows for real-time communication during execution. QA Mentor is always responsive in both that channel as well as to emails. We now have a QA Manager who is located in-country, and she has been able to also meet with QA Mentor on site.” – Shelley Rueger, VP of Quality, ALICE.

We look forward to offering our clients superior software quality assurance and testing services. And the Clutch award affirms our pledge to excellence and commitment to delivering indisputable software solutions. This pledge can be seen in our Founder and CEO’s words:

“We are super excited to receive the Clutch Leader award, which recognizes our hard dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction, superior quality, and our commitments.” – Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO, QA Mentor

Thanks to all our partners and customers for entrusting us with their companies’ project and software testing needs. QA Mentor is available to offer services 24/7. Our operations are in various locations, including India, Romania, Ukraine, the USA, France, and United Kingdom. Want to start a software testing journey with us? Feel free to contact us to know more!

