Genome Editing Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2028

Genome Editing Industry Overview

The global Genome Editing Market size is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028. The success of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in 2020 coupled with technological advances in Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) and Zinc-finger Nucleases (ZFNs) with respect to efficiency has driven the market.

Research communities are exploring the potential of gene-modification tools like CRISPR as a potential rapid screening solution for the COVID-19 genome. For instance, in December 2020, researchers from Gladstone Institutes developed a CRISPR-based test that uses smartphones to deliver results. Similarly in June 2020, researchers from Stanford University have developed -PAC-MAN a gene-modification tool based on CRISPR technology. This tool destroys SARS-CoV-2 inside human cells.

Genome Editing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global genome editing market on the basis of technology, delivery method, application, mode, end-use, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into (CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Meganucleases, and Others

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.2% in 2020.

The limitations of CRISPR technology have increased in applications of the TALEN technique in some hard-to-edit genomic regions.

Based on the Delivery Method Insights, the market is segmented into Ex-vivo and In-vivo

The ex-vivo delivery method segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2020.

The in-vivo gene delivery method accounted for lower revenue generation because of challenges that occurred during the process such as off-target effects.

However, focused efforts are being taken to overcome the challenges with growing clinical trials focused on easy target tissues using in-vivo delivery.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Genetic Engineering and Clinical Applications

The developments in gene editing systems have revolutionized the genetic engineering space, with cell line engineering at the forefront, accounting for the largest revenue share of 58.8% in 2020.

The usage of CRISPR gene editing in human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) related programs has important implications in stem cell research for the treatment of various diseases.

The clinical application segment dominated the market and accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020.

Based on the Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Contract and In-house

The contract-based genome editing segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2020.

The high cost of associated infrastructure coupled with increasing collaborations between market entities has resulted in a significant market share of contract services in the global market.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Academic and government research institutes, and Contract research organizations

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2020.

On the other hand, government research and academic institutes are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the near future owing to the increasing uptake of gene-editing technologies in university-level projects.

Genome Editing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the players are undertaking licensing agreements with technology developers to enhance their market presence.

Some prominent players in the global Genome Editing market include:

Merck KGaA

Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc.

Sangamo

Editas Medicine

Precision Biosciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

AstraZeneca

