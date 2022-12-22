Small Wind Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Small Wind Industry Overview

The global small wind market size was valued at over USD 1.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to the global energy crisis coupled with depleting non-renewable resources for electricity generation.

Stringent government regulations towards restricting the growth of carbon footprint along with financial benefits offered to augment the adoption of renewable sources of energy is anticipated to drive the market. However, the increasing popularity of solar energy is perceived as a threat to wind energy owing to its competitive pricing and easy availability of components. Growing awareness in developed regions including Europe and North America along with developing regions of Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive business growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the market. This was attributed to multiple factors including a decrease in consumption of energy in commercial spaces due to strict lockdown imposed by the governments worldwide, the slowdown of the production process, and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the lockdown resulted in the slowdown or postponement of small wind projects which restricted the market growth.

Small Wind Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small wind market based on application, axis type, and region:

Small Wind Application Outlook (Volume, Megawatts; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) On-Grid Off-Grid

Small Wind Application Outlook (Volume, Megawatts; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines Vertical Axis Wind Turbines

Small Wind Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights:

2021: Engie announced its partnership with Eocycle to provide a small wind turbine-like set of a range of fragmented green energy systems for users in Belgium. The EOX M-26 is a horizontal axis wind turbine with 51 meters a tip height and with 90kW turbine which produces energy of about 260 MWh annually.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Small Wind market include

City Windmills

Envergate Energy AG

dibu Wind production GmbH

Kingspan Group

superwind GmbH

Kliux Energies

Bergey Windpower Co.

