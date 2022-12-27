UWL Expands Presence in Dallas in Response to Demand

Dallas, TX, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Due to consistent growth in the region, UWL, a top-10 American-owned NVOCC, is expanding its presence in Dallas with a new, expanded 3,300 square foot office to meet the needs of the market and prepare for growth in 2023.

UWL’s Dallas office has experienced significant growth due to customers looking for an experienced partner to facilitate moving freight through Dallas and around the globe. Dallas itself features a strategically located inland port that has proven to be a viable alternative to congested seaports. With its easy access to three major railroads (Union Pacific, Burlington Northern-Santa Fe and Kansas City Southern), three major highways (I-35, I-20, and I-45) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the Dallas market offers shippers an ideal inland port option.

“Expanding our footprint in Dallas demonstrates our commitment to this region, which is rich with opportunity. We had simply outgrown our old offices. Our new space not only accommodates our current workforce, but now we are positioned for continued growth in the market,” said Evan Hartman, Senior VP, International Operations. “Our customers rely on our local team of experts and our customized logistics solutions to take advantage of all the Dallas market has to offer. We are confident that our team will continue to uncover new opportunities to further our growth.”

Committed to investing in strategic markets, UWL has been aggressively broadening its global presence over the last 18 months. In addition to the new, expanded facility in Dallas, UWL established three other new offices since last year: Chicago in 2021, and Shanghai and Long Beach, CA earlier this year.

UWL’s growth is not just located in Dallas: earlier this year, UWL launched Sun Chief Express, the fastest ocean shipping service from Vietnam to the US West Coast, with a 20-day transit from Ho Chi Minh City to Seattle, Washington. Operated under an agreement with Swire Shipping and utilizing the Port of Seattle, the service provides customers with a reliable, timely, and predictable shipping solution. Adding square footage in Dallas will allow UWL the flexibility to support customers utilizing Sun Chief as well as those utilizing UWL’s core services such as ocean freight, air freight, and customs house brokerage.

“We are plotting our strategic course for growth, entering new markets, establishing new offices, and expanding our presence in regions that allow us to meet the needs of our customers as well as the demands of the marketplace,” said Duncan Wright, President, UWL. “We are firmly committed to building strong teams throughout the world that will enable us to properly support our customers.”