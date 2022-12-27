ContainerPort Group Expands Commercial Team to Accelerate Strategic Growth Plans

Cleveland, OH, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a top ten nation-wide drayage provider in the United States, is pleased to announce several key appointments, marking an expansion of its commercial team that will support the company’s strategic growth across every port and every rail.

To better serve its customers, CPG has aggressive strategic plans in place to accelerate its available capacity solutions by building a nationwide network, giving customers the ability to work with one carrier for all their capacity needs. In fact, the company currently operates more than 1,500 trucks and has a widening presence due to its recently announced acquisition of Pacific Cascade Transportation in the Pacific Northwest. The expanded commercial and sales teams will be a significant component of the business and essential to achieving CPG’s goal of being the national drayage provider of choice for today’s biggest and best brands.

“We are coming off a huge year for CPG and want to continue the momentum towards having a presence at every rail and port across the country by appointing exceptional individuals to work with our customers,” said Joey Palmer, CPG’s President. “These new additions to our commercial teams demonstrate our deep commitment to our customers and will help us align on becoming a one-stop-shop for all of their drayage needs.”

CPG’s new appointments include:

• Josh Cushman, Vice President of Sales – National Commercial Team

Previously serving in a commercial capacity for CPG’s Truckload division from 2019 to 2020, Mr. Cushman will oversee the company’s national commercial sales operations and will lead CPG’s effort in strategic account development. Previously, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Dart, focused on truckload brokerage.

• Calvin Easley, Director of Sales – Gulf Region

For the last five years, Mr. Easley has overseen handling regional drayage sales with a focus on the Dallas and Houston regions. He previously held the position of Director of Sales at Dunavant Enterprises and has a degree in supply chain management from Texas A&M.

• Marty Musialowski, Vice President of Sales – Southeast Region

With more than 30 years of experience in international logistics and a solid foundation in both sales and operations, Mr. Musialowski provides a wealth of sales knowledge from his prior employment in sales management positions with Horizon Lines, Old Dominion Freight Lines, and DCLI.

“At CPG, we are relentlessly focused on driving success for our customers,” said Mike Williams, CPG’s Executive Vice President of Commercial & Logistics. “These team expansions will help maximize opportunity and growth across the company’s expanding footprint, which now includes the West Coast and Pacific Northwest. Having experienced executives on board like Josh, Marty, and Calvin is critical to meeting customer needs and driving strategic growth.”