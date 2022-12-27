Creative Newtech’s 8-city roadshow “Creative Connect2022” attracts 1000+ dealers/sellers

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Newtech (CREATIVE: NSE), India’s largest retail and e-commerce distribution company representing 25+ brands across IT/Gaming, Imaging, Lifestyle and Security categories, recently held “Creative Connect” across eight cities – Vadodara, Bhopal, Jammu, Dehradun, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar & Kolkata. 1000+ sellers/dealers attended the roadshow across these cities, which showcased an entire range of offerings from 25+ brands like Honeywell, iball, Hyperice, Samsung, MSI & Cooler Master, among others, in one venue.

Commenting on Creative Connect’s success, Ketan Patel, CMD of Creative Newtech, said,” Sellers in the cities below the metros and Tier 1 cities are constrained in their access to cutting-edge products from leading brands which in turn limits their business scope. Also, their inability to personally experience the product hampers their ability to select suitably and sell better. With Creative Connect, we solve both issues for these sellers. They get to not only experience personally the entire range of offerings from over 25 prominent brands, but they also get engaged by our team on various other queries they may have. I am delighted with our response to this edition and plan to take it to more cities next year.”

About Creative Newtech: Established in 1992, Creative Newtech, formerly Creative Peripherals and Distributions Private Limited, specialises in the distribution of cutting-edge products in the FMSG, FMCT, FMEG and EB sectors. The company has a strong presence in the country’s IT distribution sector owing to a broad network of partners and distribution channels. The company has an omnichannel network that spans the online, offline, and retail trade channels. Being an industry leader, the company offers 25+ brands and 3200+ products, has 5000+ happy channel partners, and achieves 10000+ monthly distribution solutions from contract manufacturing to retail distribution and brand licensing and is a house of 150+ employees. Listed on NSE since August 2019, the company has improved its top line over the years showing tremendous resilience in exceeding financial growth year on year. Creative Newtech will continue to work with its world-class ecosystems, making intelligent life for users from around the globe.

