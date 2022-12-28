Tarps Now® Releases Guide for use of Tarp Cover Protection

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new Guide for the use of Tarp Cover Protection. Information found in the guide details each tarp type discusses a variety of basic features including UV ray, tear, abrasion, grease, rot, mold, and mildew resistance. It is these qualities that help make tarp covers so effective offering great protection from the elements, sun, debris, grommets and other features. Tarp material types are also discussed.

By example, the guide covers the use of poly tarps which provide ease of handling, durability, and affordability while being waterproof. Vinyl tarps are extremely strong, long-lasting, and waterproof. Canvas tarps provide durability, versatility, and breathability. Mesh tarps are lightweight while being exceptionally strong, generate safe shade, and comfortable airflow.

The Tarp Cover Guide also includes information relating to Waterproof Tarps, Water Resistant Tarps, Fire Retardant Tarps and Anti-Static Tarps, as well as UV Ray Resistance, Tear Resistance, Puncture Resistance, Acid Resistance, Grease Resistance, Rot Resistance, Mold and Mildew Resistance found on other pages available on the Tarps Now® website. Product information is as follows:

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

