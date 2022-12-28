Demand for Global Basalt Fiber Market Expected to Exceed $339 Million by 2032

The regulatory burden on automakers to reduce vehicle weight has triggered demand for basalt fibers up nearly 7 percent over the past four years, explains Fact.MR. The stringent regulations prevailing in the automotive industry regarding weight reduction of vehicles to reduce emissions have had a positive impact on the demand for basalt fibers. Additionally, composites made from basalt fibers are widely used in the aerospace industry for fuel efficiency. The additional properties of fire protection have led to increased demand from the fire fighting apparel segment.

Download a sample copy of this report :- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1312

Attributed to superior properties over other glass and carbon fiber reinforcements and steel, there has been a steady increase in the demand for basalt fibers. Only 1/10 of the basalt fibers are needed as reinforcing material to achieve the same strength as steel. Basalt fibers also exhibit good mechanical, chemical and thermal resistance and are also inexpensive compared to carbon fibers.

Share your requirements and get customized reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1312

The growing penetration of lightweight composite material for the automotive, aerospace and construction industries is expected to increase the demand for basalt fibers over the forecast period. The growing concern for energy conservation has further led to the growth of the renewable wind power generation industry, thus creating traction in the basalt fiber market.

Among various regions, North America and Europe are estimated to account for approximately 60% value share in the global basalt fiber market by the end of 2018. Europe is expected to lead the global fiber market of basalt both in terms of production and consumption. Russia has a significant share in the European basalt fiber market. The region has seen an increase in demand for basalt fibers from the automotive industry as stringent regulations on vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases, among others, prevail in the EU.

Get full access to this premium report: – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1312

Segmentation of the global basalt fiber market

To understand and assess the opportunities in the global Basalt Fiber market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as:

By product type: itinerant Threads cut Tissue Meshes and grids Other

By use: Composites Not composites

By sector of end use: Building and construction Automotive sector Aerospace and Defense Ship building Wind energy Sports accessories and others

By region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania WHAT



Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

In-depth market research to offer information from A to Z.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to customers.

Availability of services 24/7.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors and service providers for an accurate market landscape.

Custom reports based on customer needs.

Read more – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-bobcat-emea-region-boosted-up-their-skid-steer-loader-sales-by-12-7-factmr-301217359. html

Who we are:

Market research and consultancy agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us to make their most critical decisions. While our expert consultants use the latest technology to mine hard-to-find information, we believe our USP is the trust clients place in our expertise. Covering a broad spectrum: from automotive and industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, our coverage is extensive, but we make sure that even the more niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in the USA and in Dublin, Ireland. Headquarters based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Reach out to us with your goals and we will be a capable research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com