Yeast Extracts For Animal Feed Market Anticipated Forecast 2030 In Key Regions

The global yeast extracts for animal feed market size was valued at USD 298.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is due to the shift in the trends towards naturally-derived materials in animal feed. The market is marked by the presence of many prominent manufacturing companies that have established their strong regional presence. It is also highly dependent on the movement of the end-use applications worldwide. In addition, the growing trend of ingredients alternative to toxic additives can drive the inclusion of yeast extracts in the formulation of several animal feed products.

Major market players dominate with a strong presence throughout the entire value chain. These players have the advantage of acquiring raw materials necessary for manufacturing the final product from a single source, thus sustaining the economies of scale to the finest level. The value chain of the market consists of feedstock providers, product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The key raw material suppliers include manufacturers of sugar. Molasses can be procured from sugar mills. Companies that are mostly involved in similar business operations are forward integrated for manufacturing yeast extract to reduce their operating costs. Yeast extract is an eco-friendly method to moderate the exposure of animals to mycotoxins, such as zearalenone, aflatoxins, avocados, fumonisins, and others.

Mycotoxins are metabolites of molds of Aspergillus, Penicillin, and fungi, which can contaminate food products and, in turn, have adverse effects on animal health and function, such as decreased milk production, increased free radical production, morality, reduced feed intake, and other diseases. Increasing concerns regarding the harmful effects of chemical-based feed on animal health have propelled the use of bio-based raw materials to manufacture and produce animal feed. The animal feed companies have shifted focus towards the development of biodegradable products using bio-based raw materials to enhance animal growth and gut health.

